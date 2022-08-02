Read on www.wvlt.tv
Scattered rain and storms continue throughout the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue this weekend, but mainly throughout the afternoon and evening hours. If you are trying to soak up the last few days of summer, try to get out earlier in the day!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
Ben Joyce joins Double-A Trash Pandas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well that didn’t take long! Former Tennessee flame thrower Ben Joyce has been promoted to AA ball. A third round selection by the Angels, Joyce is now a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. We could see him play in Kodak as the Pandas return to Smokies Stadium on August 23.
Ben Cathey's forecast
A suspect is accused of crashing into and firing shots into a North Knoxville business. State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 10...
Catch up Quick
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency. Dr. William Schaffner said Tennesseans should be knowledgeable about monkeypox but not worried. Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man reportedly told officers he intentionally...
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced Friday Dollywood’s largest single-attraction investment in the theme park’s history: Big Bear Mountain. “The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring,” Dolly Parton said. “I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
Body of missing fisherman found by good Samaritan
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials announced a good Samaritan found the body of a missing fisherman was Friday afternoon, about half a mile downstream from where the boat crashed. Crews were searching near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update,...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
One Summit Towers elevator back up after fourth outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, saw elevator issues for the fourth time in less than seven months, Knoxville Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News Wednesday. Wilbanks said that both elevators were not functioning as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. He added that...
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
OYO: Canna Lilies
WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls. Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 8/1 in 8 minutes or less. Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 8/1 in 8 minutes or less. Dream Flights take off from East Tennessee. Updated: Jul....
Target purchases land in Sevierville
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The program helps feed pets of Knox County Seniors who are enrolled in Mobile Meals. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/5 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Election Day...
Summit Towers elevators out of service for fourth time
A suspect is accused of crashing into and firing shots into a North Knoxville business. State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence.
Week one of Tennessee fall football camp is in the books
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Step forward. That’s the theme around Tennessee’s football program in year two under Head Coach Josh Heupel. One of the Vols’ most important defensive players Tyler Barron is back for his junior campaign after a brief appearance in the transfer portal earlier this year.
Safety First for Knox County Schools
The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest...
