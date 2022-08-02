KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced Friday Dollywood’s largest single-attraction investment in the theme park’s history: Big Bear Mountain. “The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring,” Dolly Parton said. “I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”

