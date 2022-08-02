ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tuesday’s forecast: Morning stormy spots, rain chances rise this afternoon

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxqbY_0h1TAuOJ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — This morning, expect rain in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area as leftover storms make their way through Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Overall, Tuesday will be more active than Monday, as storm chances increase to 60%.

The mid-90s heat trend continues — the temperature should top out at 94 degrees today.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the active, rainy pattern will also continue, so plan for a repeat of afternoon storms throughout the week.

Shields said the tropics remain quiet for now.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy#Central Florida#Severe Weather#Channel 9#Tropics
click orlando

Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
orangeobserver.com

UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
WESH

Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
103K+
Followers
117K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy