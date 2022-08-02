Tuesday’s forecast: Morning stormy spots, rain chances rise this afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. — This morning, expect rain in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area as leftover storms make their way through Central Florida.
Overall, Tuesday will be more active than Monday, as storm chances increase to 60%.
The mid-90s heat trend continues — the temperature should top out at 94 degrees today.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said the active, rainy pattern will also continue, so plan for a repeat of afternoon storms throughout the week.
Shields said the tropics remain quiet for now.
