Tuesday’s forecast: Morning stormy spots, rain chances rise this afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — This morning, expect rain in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area as leftover storms make their way through Central Florida.

Overall, Tuesday will be more active than Monday, as storm chances increase to 60%.

The mid-90s heat trend continues — the temperature should top out at 94 degrees today.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the active, rainy pattern will also continue, so plan for a repeat of afternoon storms throughout the week.

Shields said the tropics remain quiet for now.

