Forecast: High storm coverage, staying hot & humid

Get ready for scattered storm coverage again this afternoon and evening. More communities will encounter rain than not though it won’t be a complete washout.

A few storms could bring very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. With many communities taking on multiple inches of rain yesterday, there may be some isolated flooding concerns as well tonight.

If you come upon ponding on the roads, turn around and find an alternate route. Storms should wind down after sunset with a dry start to Wednesday morning.

Highs will still climb to the mid 90s today. With high humidity factored in, feels like temperatures will be stuck in the triple digits through the afternoon as well.

By this evening, lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s. The heat and humidity are here to stay through this first week of August with high storm coverage each afternoon as well.

Regarding the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days due to Saharan dust. The next name on the list is Danielle. Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.