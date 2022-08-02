ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: High storm coverage, staying hot & humid

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlibF_0h1T9jLw00

Get ready for scattered storm coverage again this afternoon and evening. More communities will encounter rain than not though it won’t be a complete washout.

A few storms could bring very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. With many communities taking on multiple inches of rain yesterday, there may be some isolated flooding concerns as well tonight.

If you come upon ponding on the roads, turn around and find an alternate route. Storms should wind down after sunset with a dry start to Wednesday morning.

Highs will still climb to the mid 90s today. With high humidity factored in, feels like temperatures will be stuck in the triple digits through the afternoon as well.

By this evening, lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s. The heat and humidity are here to stay through this first week of August with high storm coverage each afternoon as well.

Regarding the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days due to Saharan dust. The next name on the list is Danielle. Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Heavy Rain#Saharan
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: More clouds, but still comfortably warm

We're looking at another decent day to finish out July.You'll notice some more clouds stream in as the day goes on, but otherwise the vibes are good! This afternoon will once again be warm - into the mid to upper 80s around the area. Humidity levels will stay relatively low as well.If you're headed to the beach, things are fine ... a low risk of rip currents and temps right around 80.Clouds thicken more tonight, and a few showers will work their way into the area, especially after midnight.Monday starts off mostly cloudy with a continued shower risk before brighter skies return in the afternoon. While highs will be a touch cooler in the low 80s, it'll be noticeably more humid tomorrow.After that, things really heat up again with another possible heat wave on the way! Heat index values likely will exceed 100 again by Thursday.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest

AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Wild storms are set to sweep across Australia and lash EVERY state with tens of millions warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather for the next week

Australians are being warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather as damaging winds and heavy rainfall sweep across the country. Powerful twin cold fronts battered Western Australia on Monday with gale force winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain and wild waves and is set to continue until late Wednesday. The slow moving...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Forecasters predict tropical humid heat and rain after driest July on record

Parts of the UK are set to see tropical temperatures, while some can expect heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.Forecasters are predicting hot, sunny, and humid weather in the South East in the coming days, with highs of 30C in the south of England on Tuesday, remaining in the high 20s through to Thursday.Temperature are likely to remain warm in northern parts of England and Scotland, but dropping from 25C on Tuesday to 21C in the first half of the week.A wet and blustery start for many on Tuesday, though drier in the southeast where it will be very warm pic.twitter.com/hJ2rG4AaHk—...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

NEXT WEATHER Chief Meteorologist/Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera weighs in on quiet start to hurricane season

MIAMI  - Where are the Hurricanes?I'm getting asked that a lot. This is the 7th consecutive year that conditions in the Tropical Atlantic Basin have been favorable for an above-average season.NOAA, seeing these signals, has once again predicted we will check off a lot of names this year. Yet so far, we've only used three and it's already August.So why are things so quiet? Is the Saharan dust I've been going on about the culprit?Well before I get into that let's keep things in perspective.From a climatological view, the majority of tropical activity doesn't happen until August. In fact, the "peak"...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy