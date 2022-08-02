Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction

Read on www.albanyherald.com
Albany Herald
Some of the approximately 1,000 people stranded at Death Valley National Park have left in spite of flooding
Death Valley National Park announced its closure Friday due to substantial flooding within the park, according to a news release. "All roads into and out of the park are currently closed and will remain closed until park staff can assess the extensiveness of the situation," the National Park Service said Friday.
Boy in Washington state gets more than $1000 in donations after stranger stiffs him with a fake $100 bill
Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. "Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd. As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change," Everett Police said in a Facebook post.
Texas public safety chief says Uvalde shooting investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday. "Every...
Pet food manufacturer plans $79M Georgia plant, but taxpayer-funded incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A global manufacturer of pet food ingredients plans to invest more than $79 million in a new Columbus facility. AFB International plans to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years. The St. Charles, Missouri-based company develops, manufactures and sells palatant ingredients that make pet foods and supplements taste better, helping ensure pets receive needed nutrients.
Georgia DOT awards $199M in projects, but rising costs could squelch future construction
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded another $199 million in June for road projects statewide, but state officials warned that road project costs are increasing. The state allocated the money to 37 projects across The Peach State. The board considered 53 projects in June and...
Michigan prosecutors say accused Oxford High shooter's parents exposed him to chaotic home life
Michigan prosecutors say the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley exposed him to years of "chaotic, toxic conflict," and that they left him in an unstable home often with little supervision, creating a pathway to violence. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors argued that evidence of Jennifer...
A jury finds Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim
A Texas jury has decided to penalize Alex Jones with $45.2 million in punitive damages in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis. Plaintiffs Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis were awarded a total of just under $50 million in both compensatory and punitive damages. Of the total $49.3 million, the $45.2 million in punitive damages may be reduced due to Texas statute.
John Fetterman announces first campaign rally since suffering stroke in May
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the trail on August 12 with a rally in Erie, his first full campaign event since suffering a stroke in May. The return represents a significant step for Fetterman, who has only headlined a fundraiser and informal campaign...
Georgia says an 'unborn child' can be claimed as a dependent on state taxes
Georgians can now claim an "unborn child" as a dependent on their state taxes, the state's Department of Revenue announced this week. Residents filing their 2022 tax returns who had fetuses with detectable heartbeats at six weeks of pregnancy can claim a dependent personal exemption in the amount of $3,000, the department said on Monday.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed against the...
Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year
ATLANTA – State tax collections have begun the new fiscal year on a strong note. The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month – the start of fiscal 2023 – $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year.
