www.borregosun.com
Related
borregosun.com
Chamber – It's Never Easy to Say Goodbye
It is with great sadness that this column is about losing a colleague and a friend. I, along with our board of directors, and volunteer team, are still reeling from the loss of Mike Himmerich, a long time Chamber volunteer, member, friend and steward of Borrego Springs. Over the past...
borregosun.com
Anza-Borrego Foundation – Borrego Water District
The Anza-Borrego Foundation (ABF) and the Borrego Water District (BWD) are two local organizations that do not often interact beyond sharing the name Borrego. That changed recently when ABF was able to work with the BWD to negotiate the purchase of 160-acres of surplus land held by the BWD. Located...
borregosun.com
"Fentanyl Town Hall"
On Wednesday June 9, I held a Virtual Town Hall, with District Attorney Summer Stephan titled, “What Every Parent Should Know About Fentanyl.” It was illuminating and I encourage every parent to watch/listen to the meeting and share it with their friends, neighbors, and co-workers. If you go to my website, SupervisorJimDesmond.com you’ll be able to watch the entire town hall and look at some of the tips for parents.
borregosun.com
"Perfect Fit for Community"
I would like to respond to the people here in Borrego Springs about the Family Dollar coming to town. They say the don’t want box stores here in town, but we have to of the biggest name stores here in town and they overprice everything – True Value and Napa Auto Parts. Then we have are so called grocery stores the Desert Pantry and Center Market and they raise their prices so high, most people can’t afford to shop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
borregosun.com
From Sandra Hansberger, Chair of the Borrego Health Board of Trustees
Hansberger comments on the Borrego Health’s federal lawsuit:. “Borrego Health believes the complaint is a necessary step toward holding wrongdoers responsible and recouping losses sustained by the organization due to the wrongdoers’ actions. Also, as Borrego Health operates under the watchful eye of state-appointed compliance monitors, the organization continues to fully cooperate with authorities in other ongoing investigations with the hope that those who have broken laws will face criminal penalties.
borregosun.com
BWD NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Borrego Water District (“DISTRICT”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004, for the furnishing to DISTRICT of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the Tanks Replacement and Diesel Engine Upgrade Project (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the DISTRICT Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 calendar days after the Bid opening date.
borregosun.com
COVID-19: Could A Mask Mandate Return?
Indoor mask mandates are knocking slowly at our doors once again, as the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Health officials are recommending people to wear masks indoors, as the Centers for Disease Control said the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in San Diego County is high. With...
borregosun.com
Vandals Strike Again...
Businesses, a home and a vehicle have been the latest string of targets to be vandalized in Borrego Springs. The estimated cost of damage has not been fully assessed at the time of print. Françoise Rhodes, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce said, this type of damage is quite...
Comments / 0