ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Police find dead body inside car at Lexington car wash

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment. According to police, the victim was found early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around 1:51...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

NTSB investigation underway into deadly Harrison Co. plane crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police told us one person died and another person was injured in a small plane crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. Police said there were two people on board. A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and a man is at the hospital with serious injuries.
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: School spending inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you look at most school supplies, you’re going to notice an increase in what you pay this year. Chriss and Meg La Rue see it firsthand. They stock papers, supplies, and educational games at their shop, Parent-Teacher Store. “A lot of the teaching supplies...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dead Body#Red Mile
WKYT 27

Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are warning those helping clean up in and around flood waters in eastern Kentucky. Appalachian Regional Healthcare workers shared with us potential health hazards of bacteria in the mud and water, and the importance of getting a tetanus shot if you haven’t already. There’s also the threat of mosquitoes.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear says two people still missing in EKY flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon:. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who were...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Boyle County seeks 11th state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 10-time state champion Boyle County Rebels are hungry to 3-peat this season despite losing some of their stars to graduation. Boyle repeated as state champions from 2000-2003 and then again in 2010, can the Rebs make it three straight in 2022?
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching out for strong to severe storms that could cause flash flooding and high water issues. Certainly not what we need, so make sure you stay weather prepared!. Starting off this morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy