Police find dead body inside car at Lexington car wash

Read on www.wkyt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment. According to police, the victim was found early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around 1:51...
WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
WKYT 27
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
NTSB investigation underway into deadly Harrison Co. plane crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police told us one person died and another person was injured in a small plane crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. Police said there were two people on board. A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and a man is at the hospital with serious injuries.
WKYT 27
UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from all over the world have been sending Amazon packages to help the people in eastern Kentucky. More than 10,000 of those packages were sent to the home of central Kentucky priest Father Jim Sichko, and the entire UK football team took a break from fall camp to help out.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: School spending inflation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you look at most school supplies, you’re going to notice an increase in what you pay this year. Chriss and Meg La Rue see it firsthand. They stock papers, supplies, and educational games at their shop, Parent-Teacher Store. “A lot of the teaching supplies...
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are warning those helping clean up in and around flood waters in eastern Kentucky. Appalachian Regional Healthcare workers shared with us potential health hazards of bacteria in the mud and water, and the importance of getting a tetanus shot if you haven’t already. There’s also the threat of mosquitoes.
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear says two people still missing in EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon:. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who were...
WKYT 27
Boyle County seeks 11th state title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 10-time state champion Boyle County Rebels are hungry to 3-peat this season despite losing some of their stars to graduation. Boyle repeated as state champions from 2000-2003 and then again in 2010, can the Rebs make it three straight in 2022?
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching out for strong to severe storms that could cause flash flooding and high water issues. Certainly not what we need, so make sure you stay weather prepared!. Starting off this morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
WKYT 27
Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum
WATCH | Henry Clay football looks to ‘finish’ the job in 2022. The Blue Devils have won only three games but with every season there is a hope for a turnaround campaign. Barbasol Championship set to begin in Kentucky this week. WATCH | Barbasol golfers play mini golf...
Comments / 0