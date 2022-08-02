ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Ramp from Chatham Parkway onto EB I-16 has reopened

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto EB I-16 has reopened. Savannah Police says the tractor trailer has been cleared from the ramp. The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto eastbound I-16 is closed, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police say the ramp is closed due to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in church burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into a Southside church in July and stole money, according to a release. Police said they responded to a call at Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave., on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Savannah Voice Festival celebrating 10 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s August - that means Savannah will be filled with the sound of opera as the Savannah Voice Festival returns and this time for its 10th anniversary season. Maria Zouves is the co-founder of the Voice Festival. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with executive...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Near the intersection of East 37th and Habersham as a train was coming through today, it appeared that one of the train’s crew actually got off the train, walked out ahead of it to stop traffic at the intersections where the lights and gates aren’t working.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Popeye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out
WSAV News 3

Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtoc.com

Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

26 arrested during crime reduction task force in Savannah: Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department made 26 arrests during a crime reduction task force with their law enforcement partners on July 29-30, according to a press release. Officials said through the operation, SPD recovered three stolen vehicles, one gun, methamphetamine and marijuana on top of the 26...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro Police Dept Investigating Child Death

Detectives with the Statesboro Police Department are investigating the death of a nine year old child. The investigation so far suggests that the child’s death resulted from a tragic accident. From SPD:. On 8/1/22 at 10:55 p.m. SPD Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Kent Street in...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Summer Bonanza hosts media institute for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A youth mentor summer program is wrapping up this years activities with a media institute for their junior journalist. Summer Bonanza leaders mentored 80 children from ages six to 17 every Saturday since school ended in May. Over the summer, children joined the Georgia Southern Chapter...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing 67-year-old man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Eugene Thomas Lawton has been located unharmed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, family reported Eugene Thomas Lawton missing from his Webb Road home...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new organization within the Alee Shriners has embraced the traditional mission of helping kids. The Alee Anglers will hold a free fishing derby for local kids at Lake Mayer next month and share their passion for fishing with young people in our community. Joining us...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy