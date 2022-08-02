Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army veteran killed in line of duty

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A jury convicted an East Chicago man of molesting a child since she was 7 years old. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case shows the most recent case happened in June 2020 while Jason Walden was visiting the girl’s parents to help remodel their home. The girl told a forensic investigator that almost every time he came over, he would make her undress and do things to her, telling her not to tell her parents.

