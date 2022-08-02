ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army veteran killed in line of duty

By Courtney Spinelli
 3 days ago
Vigil for slain officer Noah Shahnavaz begins in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Friday was the beginning of the goodbyes to Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old had not been an Elwood police officer for a full year before he was murdered in a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Shahnavaz’ church home was the I-Town church in Fishers, and that...
FISHERS, IN
‘He’s a true hero’: New mural to pay tribute to fallen Elwood police officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — The community continues to honor the service and sacrifice of Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz, who died Sunday morning in the line of duty. At the Elwood Municipal Center, a cruiser adorned in flowers, teddy bears, flags, and messages of sympathy, serves as a reminder of the countless lives the 24-year-old officer and military veteran touched.
ELWOOD, IN
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
ELWOOD, IN
Muncie barber shop thanking law enforcement with free haircuts

MUNCIE, Ind. — The team at Maxwell’s Barber Shop in Muncie is working to say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement by offering them free haircuts through the end of August. “Everybody’s always talking about paying it forward. What better person to pay it forward...
MUNCIE, IN
Recent shooting of teen emphasizes need for mentorship

INDIANAPOLIS — Youth advocates plead for community involvement after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting this week. The student attends VOICES Corp, an Indy nonprofit that does outreach and offers education alternatives to youth. The teen specifically is enrolled in the day program at VOICES. “They earn their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding.
GREENWOOD, IN
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man crashes into trees and dies in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Lawrence Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the 12400 block of Pendleton Pike. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle on its side with the driver of the...
LAWRENCE, IN
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle. According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six...
NEW CASTLE, IN
Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A jury convicted an East Chicago man of molesting a child since she was 7 years old. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case shows the most recent case happened in June 2020 while Jason Walden was visiting the girl’s parents to help remodel their home. The girl told a forensic investigator that almost every time he came over, he would make her undress and do things to her, telling her not to tell her parents.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Indiana Batmobile maker’s garage raided by California deputies

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Last month an Indiana business owner had his auto garage raided by officials with a northern California sheriff’s office, and WLFI reports he now faces criminal charges in San Mateo, California. According to WLFI, Mark Racop is the only person in the world with permission...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Authors Awards shortlists 40 books written by Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — You’ve heard of shop local, but how about read local?. The 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards has shortlisted 40 books eligible for awards in eight categories marking the most recognized books published by Hoosiers in 2020 and 2021. The Indiana Authors Awards said...
INDIANA STATE
Indy man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm plea

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a two-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Tremain Prevot, 39, was arrested in June of 2020 after he was seen carrying a handgun and AR-15-style rifle near 25th Street and Post Road. The AR-15-style rifle was stolen according to federal prosecutors.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

