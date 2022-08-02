Read on hopkintonindependent.com
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
hopkintonindependent.com
New HMS principal brings enthusiastic approach to role
Matthew Lefebvre said he will bring a “no job is too small” mentality to his new role as principal of Hopkinton Middle School. “I believe in that old schoolhouse model that everyone here is really important,” Lefebvre said. He added that he would bring an “element...
hopkintonindependent.com
William Macmillan Jr., 80
William “Bill” Fenwick Macmillan Jr., 80, died peacefully on Aug. 4 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Nancy (Penney) Macmillan, to whom he shared a life for 57 years. He was the son of the late William Fenwick Macmillan and Irene M (Cousins) Macmillan. Bill...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
hopkintonindependent.com
Porter takes pride in police longevity
For many people, their first real interaction with the police comes at a traumatic time in their life. Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter can relate. Porter, who recently was honored for 30 years with the department, was a child in Upton when the police made regular appearances at his house.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
msonewsports.com
Friday, August 5 – Local Fire Departments Busy – Beverly Birth Center to Remain Open, for Now – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Heat advisory remains in effect today. Heat indices top out between 95 and 100 this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon mainly north and west of I-95. Community News – Photos – Sports. Danvers Library – Register in...
MBTA shutting down Green Line Extension for 4 weeks
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Friday announced that the newly opened Green Line Extension will close later this month for four weeks to help facilitate the opening of the new Medford branch and allow for final-phase construction work. Shuttle buses will replace Green Line Union...
hopkintonindependent.com
No lawn watering permitted as town remains in critical drought status
Hopkinton Water-Sewer Manager Eric Carty issued an announcement Wednesday reminding residents and business owners that the town is at a Level 3 critical drought status and, as such, no lawn watering is permitted. Another heat wave is predicted for the next few days, with temperatures in the 90s, and the...
This Massachusetts City Ranked Top 10 Nationwide in Money Management Skills
Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income to debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
