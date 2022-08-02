ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

New HMS principal brings enthusiastic approach to role

Matthew Lefebvre said he will bring a “no job is too small” mentality to his new role as principal of Hopkinton Middle School. “I believe in that old schoolhouse model that everyone here is really important,” Lefebvre said. He added that he would bring an “element...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

William Macmillan Jr., 80

William “Bill” Fenwick Macmillan Jr., 80, died peacefully on Aug. 4 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Nancy (Penney) Macmillan, to whom he shared a life for 57 years. He was the son of the late William Fenwick Macmillan and Irene M (Cousins) Macmillan. Bill...
HOPKINTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Porter takes pride in police longevity

For many people, their first real interaction with the police comes at a traumatic time in their life. Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter can relate. Porter, who recently was honored for 30 years with the department, was a child in Upton when the police made regular appearances at his house.
HOPKINTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718

Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA shutting down Green Line Extension for 4 weeks

MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Friday announced that the newly opened Green Line Extension will close later this month for four weeks to help facilitate the opening of the new Medford branch and allow for final-phase construction work. Shuttle buses will replace Green Line Union...
MEDFORD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

No lawn watering permitted as town remains in critical drought status

Hopkinton Water-Sewer Manager Eric Carty issued an announcement Wednesday reminding residents and business owners that the town is at a Level 3 critical drought status and, as such, no lawn watering is permitted. Another heat wave is predicted for the next few days, with temperatures in the 90s, and the...
HOPKINTON, MA
WUPE

This Massachusetts City Ranked Top 10 Nationwide in Money Management Skills

Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income to debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
LEXINGTON, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA
Boston

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
ANN ARBOR, MI

