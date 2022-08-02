Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction

Read on www.henryherald.com
VIDEO: Firefighters race to rescue actor, Anne Heche, trapped after car slams into home in California, igniting fire
Records from the California Department of Motor Vehicles and police sources confirm to. ABC News the car involved in the incident is registered to a woman named Anne Heche,. though it's unclear if it's the 53-year-old actress. Anne Heche in critical condition following fiery car crash. Welcome to the discussion.
Some of the approximately 1,000 people stranded at Death Valley National Park have left in spite of flooding
Death Valley National Park announced its closure Friday due to substantial flooding within the park, according to a news release. "All roads into and out of the park are currently closed and will remain closed until park staff can assess the extensiveness of the situation," the National Park Service said Friday.
Boy in Washington state gets more than $1000 in donations after stranger stiffs him with a fake $100 bill
Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. "Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd. As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change," Everett Police said in a Facebook post.
Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State. GDOT has submitted the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required to tap into federal funding for developing the network. Georgia...
Texas public safety chief says Uvalde shooting investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday. "Every...
Georgia lawmakers looking for transparency, accountability from development authorities
ATLANTA – Local development authorities have been at the heart of the biggest business deals in Georgia, including the record-breaking incentives that lured electric-vehicle manufacturers Hyundai and Rivian to the Peach State. But such huge incentives packages as the $1.8 billion that went to Hyundai and the $1.5 billion...
John Fetterman announces first campaign rally since suffering stroke in May
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the trail on August 12 with a rally in Erie, his first full campaign event since suffering a stroke in May. The return represents a significant step for Fetterman, who has only headlined a fundraiser and informal campaign...
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed against the...
Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year
ATLANTA – State tax collections have begun the new fiscal year on a strong note. The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month – the start of fiscal 2023 – $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year.
