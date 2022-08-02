ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Lectric eBikes launches new 45% larger battery for popular low-cost Lectric XP 2.0 and 1.0 e-bikes

By Micah Toll
electrek.co
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022

Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Disc Brakes#Vehicles
RideApart

GT Force Releases Two Ultra-Affordable Electric Scooters In India

With gasoline prices at an all-time high, and the demand for personal mobility ever present, a lot of people have given up their cars for more affordable and sustainable means of getting around. In Europe and Asia, electric bicycles and electric scooters are fast becoming the norm, with these affordable two wheelers presenting themselves as the most practical way to get around town.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla locks 80 miles of customer’s battery range for $4,500 ransom

Tesla tried to force a customer to pay $4,500 ransom over 80 miles of range that the company software-locked in his battery pack. The automaker only started to walk back on the strategy to squeeze $4,500 out of its customers after an uproar on social media. Tesla used to sell...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Check out this massive Swiss ‘water battery’ that can power up to 900k homes

The 900 megawatt (MW) Nant de France pumped storage power plant in Valais, Switzerland, came online in July after 14 years of challenging construction and testing. The gigantic “water battery” is capable of storing enough hydroelectric energy to power as many as 900,000 homes. Gigantic Swiss ‘water battery’...
ECONOMY
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
ELECTRONICS
Simplemost

How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
ELECTRONICS
teslarati.com

Tesla secures long-term battery materials deal with China’s Huayou, CNGR: report

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has signed long-term battery materials supply deals with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. The companies will reportedly provide Tesla with ternary precursor products until the middle of the decade. The reports come amidst the efforts of veteran automakers like...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla Model Y is on track to be the world’s best-selling car

Tesla revealed that Model Y is on track to be the world’s highest-selling car by revenue this year, and it will likely be the best-selling vehicle by total volume next year. It’s already the world’s best-selling electric car. People often like to poke fun at Tesla CEO...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging

The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

This New Line of Solar-Powered Catamarans Wants to Take the Place of Superyachts

Click here to read the full article. Catamarans aren’t always the most luxurious of vessels, but one German outfit is hoping to change that. Ultimate Catamarans has teamed up with Italian firm Luxury Projects on a new line of multihulls designed to bring seafarers all the comforts of a superyacht. Better still, each cat is equipped with the latest green tech to ensure cleaner cruising on the high seas. The Spaceline range comprises three models of differing sizes, including an 88-footer, a 120-footer and a 150-footer. Each vessel sports a lightweight aluminum hull that the company claims is as stable and sturdy...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
makeuseof.com

Battery Swapping vs. Charging: Which Is Best?

EVs are taking over the car market faster than anyone could have predicted. EVs are selling out across all manufacturers, and automakers are struggling to produce enough vehicles to keep up with the demand. But the question on everyone's mind remains: what's the best way to charge an EV?. Well,...
CARS
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy