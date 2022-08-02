ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

New affordable housing complex opens off Clinton Road in Charlotte

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency. In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Updated: 7 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CATS cuts bus service on busiest routes

At Charlotte’s main bus station uptown this week, two Charlotte Area Transit System employees were passing out flyers, trying to get the word out: Big schedule changes are coming to the bus system. They met with passengers, telling them that a bus that once arrived every 15 minutes may...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern suffering from a gunshot wound. Redfern was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Roof Above apartments have opened for tenants experiencing chronic homelessness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based organization aiming to end homelessness in the city has opened its newly-renovated apartment complex on Clanton Road, it announced this week. Roof Above announced that last week, tenants began moving into the building, giving 88 individuals who had been experiencing chronic homelessness, or were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive. At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two overturned vehicles have blocked a portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. An overturned vehicle is seen in the middle of the street, while an overturned SUV is seen off the road in a field.
CHARLOTTE, NC

