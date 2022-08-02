Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
WBTV
New affordable housing complex opens off Clinton Road in Charlotte
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency. In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Updated: 7 hours...
CATS cuts bus service on busiest routes
At Charlotte’s main bus station uptown this week, two Charlotte Area Transit System employees were passing out flyers, trying to get the word out: Big schedule changes are coming to the bus system. They met with passengers, telling them that a bus that once arrived every 15 minutes may...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
WBTV
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern suffering from a gunshot wound. Redfern was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
wccbcharlotte.com
Smart Shopper: Back To School Giveaway At Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic!
CHARLOTTE, NC– With kids returning back to school in less than three weeks, now is not the time to procrastinate! With inflation and continued supply chain issues, it can be difficult to find affordable school supplies. Not to worry, because Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic has got you covered! August,...
WATCH: Charlotte rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old hotel converted to affordable housing for Mecklenburg County's homeless residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people experiencing chronic homelessness in Mecklenburg County recently into a first-of-its-kind apartment building Wednesday, including several who were displaced by the removal of Charlotte's Tent City last year. Roof Above opened State Employees' Credit Union The Rise on Clanton last week and began moving...
HOA threatens to fine residents after vandals damage cluster mailboxes in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in a south Charlotte condo complex said they've been warned of potential fines by their homeowners' association for their damaged mailboxes after they said thieves broke into them several times this summer. Neighbors at the Chalcombe Court condominiums said they're fed up with the break-ins...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
WBTV
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Charlotte’s University City area
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. One killed in University City apartment complex shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Roof Above apartments have opened for tenants experiencing chronic homelessness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based organization aiming to end homelessness in the city has opened its newly-renovated apartment complex on Clanton Road, it announced this week. Roof Above announced that last week, tenants began moving into the building, giving 88 individuals who had been experiencing chronic homelessness, or were...
Neighbors hope to save beloved community pool in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — For nearly six decades, the Coulwood Community Pool has been the place for families in west Charlotte to make memories. But the aging pool needs repairs, and if they’re not made soon, it may have to close for good. The pool has been a gathering spot...
Lucky for Life winner in Gastonia gets $1k for the rest of their life
If taken as an annuity, the winner can take home $365,000 every year for the rest of their life.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive. At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 3rd
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, August 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Police identify Charlotte man found dead along Deleware road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report […]
WBTV
Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two overturned vehicles have blocked a portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. An overturned vehicle is seen in the middle of the street, while an overturned SUV is seen off the road in a field.
Comments / 0