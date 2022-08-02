ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India to Extend Extra $100 Million Credit to Maldives

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
Person
Narendra Modi
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK Says Ukraine's Targeting of Russian Strongholds Pressures Russia's Resupply Logistics

(Reuters) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday. Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maldives#Credit#Indian
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
POLITICS
TechCrunch

India eyes a seat at the global M&A table

New Delhi proposed amendments to its Competition Act, 2002 Friday to introduce a number of changes, including requiring the permission of local watchdog (Competition Commission of India) for all overseas deals exceeding $252 million in value for firms with “substantial business operations in India.”. India, the world’s second largest...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China Not to Overeact to Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan

(Reuters) - The United States urged China not to overeact to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan after Beijing deployed planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan, some of which Japan said appeared to land in its economic zone. "We're watching this closely. We continue to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Place
Mumbai
lonelyplanet.com

These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break

A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
TRAVEL
BBC

Kerala: Indian man who won lottery hours before selling house

It was a moment of relief when Mohammed Bava's friend called him to give him some unexpected but delightful news. The friend told him that he had won 10m rupees ($125,000; £106,000) in a lottery he had been trying to win for almost a year. This was on 25...
LOTTERY
US News and World Report

China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Putin and Erdogan Agree to Boost Cooperation, Some Rouble Payments for Gas

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries, they said in a joint statement after a four-hour meeting. Turkey mediated a deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations in Istanbul last...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Stresses Ties With Southeast Asia in Cambodia Meeting

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed his country's efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries at a meeting Thursday with their foreign ministers, which came as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region. Wang's talks with top diplomats from the Association...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy