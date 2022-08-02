India to Extend Extra $100 Million Credit to Maldives

A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.

