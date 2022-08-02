India to Extend Extra $100 Million Credit to Maldives

Read on www.usnews.com
India Bids to Sell Fighter Jets to Malaysia, Says Six Other Countries Interested
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has offered to sell 18 light-combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday, adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet. The Indian government last year gave a $6 billion...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days
Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.
Our Most Detailed Look Yet At China’s Type 055 Super Destroyer
Chinese internetChina's Type 055 destroyers, one of which is seen in great detail in these photos, are a symbol of Beijing's drive to modernize its fleet.
UK Says Ukraine's Targeting of Russian Strongholds Pressures Russia's Resupply Logistics
(Reuters) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday. Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and...
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
TechCrunch
India eyes a seat at the global M&A table
New Delhi proposed amendments to its Competition Act, 2002 Friday to introduce a number of changes, including requiring the permission of local watchdog (Competition Commission of India) for all overseas deals exceeding $252 million in value for firms with “substantial business operations in India.”. India, the world’s second largest...
U.S. Urges China Not to Overeact to Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan
(Reuters) - The United States urged China not to overeact to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan after Beijing deployed planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan, some of which Japan said appeared to land in its economic zone. "We're watching this closely. We continue to...
One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
Indian rupee set to trade near historic low in coming three months - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found.
lonelyplanet.com
These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break
A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
BBC
Kerala: Indian man who won lottery hours before selling house
It was a moment of relief when Mohammed Bava's friend called him to give him some unexpected but delightful news. The friend told him that he had won 10m rupees ($125,000; £106,000) in a lottery he had been trying to win for almost a year. This was on 25...
Germany's Scholz Says Russia Has No Reason to Hold up Turbine Return
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff.
China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
Putin and Erdogan Agree to Boost Cooperation, Some Rouble Payments for Gas
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries, they said in a joint statement after a four-hour meeting. Turkey mediated a deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations in Istanbul last...
China Stresses Ties With Southeast Asia in Cambodia Meeting
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed his country's efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries at a meeting Thursday with their foreign ministers, which came as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region. Wang's talks with top diplomats from the Association...
West Indies vs India: LIVE Stream, US start time and TV channel for Florida T20 cricket matches
INTERNATIONAL cricket is coming back to Florida this weekend when West Indies face India. The two sides will meet at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill in their ongoing summer series. India arrive in the US with a 2-1 series lead over West Indies from the Trinidad and St Kitts legs...
