ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
abc27.com

Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Snow Storms#Cdl
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Newswatch 16

Helicopter crashes in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Junior game wardens learn about the great outdoors

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dreams are coming true at the region's first Junior Game Warden Camp. "I always wanted to be a game warden. It's been like my dream!" The Pennsylvania Game Commission organized the camp at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County to give kids an up-close look at what a game warden does.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County Fair teaches importance of farming

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Farmers across Schuylkill County are bringing the barn to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds. The week-long fair is showing everyone that agriculture is Pennsylvania's number one industry. Allen Dunbar is a 7th-generation farmer who says showing the kids at the farm where their food comes from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy