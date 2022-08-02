Author of “critical race theory” ban says Texas schools can still teach about racism

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today received the Broadband Champion Award from Connect the Future Texas for leading state efforts to increase broadband access for all Texans during a press conference at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. The Broadband Champion Award is given by Connect the Future Texas to Texans who are committed to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure every Texan has access to reliable broadband connectivity in an increasingly digital age.

