Seven Michigan prosecutors reaffirm their position on abortion prosecution following August 1 Michigan Court of Appeals decision

Benson thanks election officials and workers for smooth election, outlines next steps
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson thanked Michigan’s election officials and election workers on Tuesday, August 2, for administering smooth and secure primary elections across the state, and described the steps to certify the results. “I’m thankful to the more than 1,600 township, city...
Missing St. Joseph County girls found safe and sound, biological mother taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Two young girls who were reported missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County on Thursday have been found safe and sound. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies found the children at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo...
