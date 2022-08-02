ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State. GDOT has submitted the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required to tap into federal funding for developing the network. Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Juneteenth Fast Facts

Here is a look at Juneteenth, the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, over two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free. Knowledge of the celebration spread as families...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law

The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed against the...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy