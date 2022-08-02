Ethereum needs scalability to retain market share: report

It was a mixed bag for the top 10 cryptocurrencies Friday morning in Asia, with most moving less than 1%. Bitcoin dipped, while BNB continued its breakout run for a second day. Bitcoin was trading at US$22,612 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum slipped 0.7% to US$1,607, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO