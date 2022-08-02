Ethereum needs scalability to retain market share: report

Read on forkast.news
Coinbase-Blackrock deal, India’s blockchain outlook
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 5, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Coinbase partners with Blackrock to provide institutional crypto access. Meanwhile in India, ex-finance secretary says blockchain in India got off on wrong foot. Court allows Voyager to return US$270 million to customers. And finally,...
Solana falls amid hack reports; Bitcoin, Ether edge higher in mixed markets
Solana fell 4% in Asia afternoon trading on Wednesday as reports surfaced of a hack that had drained thousands of wallets holding the token. Bitcoin and Ethereum edged higher, though U.S.-China tensions were a broader concern across all markets. Bitcoin traded at US$23,187 as of 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, up 1.47% in the prior 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at US$1,636, up 3.19%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 1.74% after three consecutive drops
Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 1.74% on Thursday following three consecutive drops in previous adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading was at 28.17 trillion, as of block height 747,936, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its largest fall in...
BlackRock, Coinbase partner to extend crypto trading to institutional investors
Investment management firm BlackRock Inc. has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. to provide institutional clients with access to crypto trading and custody services. See related article: Coinbase, biggest US crypto exchange, cuts workforce by 18%. Fast facts. BlackRock is extending the use of its Aladdin asset management software...
Bitcoin, Ether trend lower, BNB adds to gains, Flow jumps on Meta NFT Integration
It was a mixed bag for the top 10 cryptocurrencies Friday morning in Asia, with most moving less than 1%. Bitcoin dipped, while BNB continued its breakout run for a second day. Bitcoin was trading at US$22,612 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum slipped 0.7% to US$1,607, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Bitcoin flat, Ether gains in late Asia trade; BNB still going strong on expanded staking
Bitcoin was largely flat in Friday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ethereum gained. However, both of the two major coins on the top 10 list by capitalization were trading more than 3% lower week-on-week. BNB’s gains ran into a second day, while Polkadot and Dogecoin rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin...
Revolut starts crypto service in Singapore
Revolut has started offering cryptocurrency services to users in Singapore, the global fintech firm said on Thursday. : How a market slump may be helping Singapore’s stance against retail crypto. Fast facts. Revolut will levy transaction fees of 2.5% and 1.5% on standard and premium plans, the company said...
Bitcoin, Ether trend lower, Solana bounces back after hack, BNB gets a bump
Bitcoin and Ethereum moved lower in Asia afternoon trading on Thursday, with Solana recovering from a price drop blamed on a hack of its network. Bitcoin was priced at US$22,927 as of 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, down 1.12% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum edged down 0.9% to US$1,621, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin, Ethereum little changed; Solana still lower after network hack
Bitcoin was trending lower to little-changed in early Asia trading on Thursday with most major cryptocurrencies losing ground. Solana remained lower after reports of a hack on its network. Bitcoin was priced at US$22,848 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, off 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum dipped 0.8% to US$1,615, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Riot Blockchain earns millions in credits by cutting energy use during Texas heat wave
American Bitcoin mining firm Riot Blockchain earned an estimated US$9.5 million in power credits in July as it reduced energy consumption and mined fewer Bitcoins. Riot produced 318 Bitcoins in July this year, about 28% less than July last year, thereby significantly reducing overall power costs, the company said in a statement.
Ethereum Classic’s ‘Merge’ surge not expected to last: report
Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) price has rallied since Ethereum developers announced the scheduled date for “The Merge,” which will see the blockchain transition from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS), while Messari’s Tom Dunleavy says it won’t see sustained growth. Fast facts. “ETC...
India questions Binance-backed WazirX on foreign exchange violations
India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED), responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting economic crime, is investigating two cases against crypto exchange WazirX under the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999 (FEMA), reported local media. Fast facts. Zanmai Labs, operator of WazirX.com, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume,...
CBDCs better poised for cross-border payments than Bitcoin, stablecoins: ECB study
Bitcoin is the worst option for increasing the efficiency of cross-border payments while stablecoins occupy an intermediary position, the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a study published Monday. Fast facts. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and domestic instant payment systems have the highest potential for making cross-border transactions cheap...
New US crypto bill seeks to make CFTC top Bitcoin, Ethereum watchdog
The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee introduced a bill on Wednesday to put the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) at the helm of regulating all cryptocurrencies classified as commodities. Fast facts. The bill would give the CFTC “exclusive jurisdiction” over all “digital commodities,” which includes Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies that...
Court allows Voyager Digital to return US$270 mln in custodial account to customers
A U.S. bankruptcy court in New York approved crypto platform Voyager Digital’s request to return to customers US$270 million held in a custodial account at Metropolitan Commercial Bank (MCB), the Wall Street Journal reported. Fast facts. The funds at the MCB were held by Voyager on behalf of customers,...
Most in Ethereum community will use L2 scalers: Vitalik Buterin
The Ethereum layer-1 chain should eventually “stop changing completely,” to provide stability on the base layer, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said in a conference in Seoul on Thursday. Fast facts. “If a layer-1 tries to do everything, there are a lot of risks that can come out of...
Philippines’ SEC warns public not to invest with Binance
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned the public not to invest with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in response to think tank Infrawatch PH’s request to ban Binance in the Philippines. Fast facts. In a letter responding to Infrawatch PH...
Gucci begins accepting BAYC-tied token ApeCoin as payment
Gucci has further embraced cryptocurrencies, announcing in a tweet on Tuesday that it is accepting in-store purchases with ApeCoin through payment service provider BitPay. ApeCoin is a cryptocurrency tied to Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a non-fungible token (NFT) project created by Yuga Labs. ApeCoin is not the first crypto...
Nomad’s US$200 million hack; Saylor steps down
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 3, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Over 300 perpetrators suspected in Nomad cross-chain bridge hack. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum fall after stock market jitters over Pelosi visit. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor moves to chairman role to focus on Bitcoin. And...
