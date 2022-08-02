Muverse Unveiled Global Product Development Plan, YOLO Bunny Accelerates “Virtual” NFT Market to Become “Real”

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

On August 1, the Muverse music metaverse platform behind the NFT avatar series YOLO Bunny officially unveiled its global products and future development plans. Next, Muverse indicated, the team will fully engage with the community to explore new modes of deep collaboration to further meet the innovative needs of the NFT industry. As soon as the program was released, it attracted a lot of attention across social platforms and communities, and the continued popularity has helped YOLO Bunny series NFTs steadily top OpenSea’s transaction rankings.

YOLO Bunny is known to be a series of NFT avatar launched by Muverse, a Web3.0 music metaverse platform. It is composed of 9999 rabbit music artists and enthusiasts from universe No. 1402. Currently, Muverse is building its next-generation music platform, and YOLO Bunny will serve as the platform’s scarce digital identity, with native social features to help holders unlock various rights and airdrop benefits of the digital world.

What NFT market is going through: from virtual to reality

In its development, NFT project generally experienced a transform process from attracting market attention by pure digital works design (Cryptopunks) style => capturing collectors’ investment expectations by creating popular IPs (Bored Ape, Azuki) => to gaining recognition of a specific population (Mfers, Goblin) by focusing on a subculture. But it’ s easy to find out that the entire sector of NFT lacks practical and effective use cases for final implementation. After its long-standing market research and product development, YOLO Bunny has come up with new convergent solutions for the industry that are expected to accelerate reality transformation of NFT market.

Muverse’s main focus is on Web3 and the metaverse. The Muverse team behind YOLO Bunny boasts a rigorous and leading-edge strategy and has been steadily promoting product development and operation in the market. With the support of Muverse platform, YOLO Bunny specializes in making global cultural music IPs into NFTs: focusing on the cultural progress of NFT, it tries to create original top IPs by telling a good story, so as to build consensus among YOLO Bunny community globally. Based on its response to the current market, the community is growing exponentially, driving the development of Muverse platform and empowering it as it grows.

After a virtuous circle was created, the interests of YOLO Bunny holders will be aligned and tied to the evolution of the Muverse platform. While its future value increases, YOLO Bunny, as the only credential to unlock the rights and interests of the platform, continues to obtain the benefits brought by the platform and ecological development.

Muverse’s global products and future development plan

The clear product planning and future plan fully energized YOLO Bunny community and inspirited the owners. Muverse’s official product roadmap is as below:

Muverse will simultaneously initiate four high-value airdrops between August and December 2022:

a. MU token airdrop: MU is the governance token of Muverse music metaverse platform, which will access all major global exchanges in the future. Users who have YOLO Bunny NFT avatars will receive MU Token airdrops prior to the exchange

b. Listen to Earn Headset NFT airdrop: Listen to Earn is an important catalyst for Muverse’s transformation from a music NFT trading platform to a music community. Muverse will release an independent in-app Token MCT to support Listen to Earn. The initial 9,999 genesis headsets (NFT) with different attributes will be airdropped to YOLO Bunny 9999 genesis NFT avatar holders

c. Muverse global node preemption right: Holders of YOLO Bunny 9999 Genesis NFT avatars will have preemption rights to Muverse Global nodes

d. Muverse Music Metaverse Plot airdrop: YOLO Bunny users are entitled to a standard plot airdrop of the Muverse music metaverse with the same number of YOLO Bunny NFTs they hold

Tens of millions of music lovers would have access to NFT market via YOLO Bunny

It is conservatively estimated that there are billions of music lovers worldwide, and music products are likely to bring billions of music fans around the world into the crypto world. What the Muverse platform is trying to achieve is: with YOLO Bunny as a key breakthrough, every musician can have a fan base, and top artists can have hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. When Muverse expands its audience in the music sector, through YOLO Bunny, millions, if not tens of millions, of music lovers will soon enter the NFT market and explore the charms of Web3 and metaverse together.

YOLO Bunny is a new music NFT with the theme of paying tribute to the superstar of the era. In addition, due to positive news that its related avatars have been consecutively sold at a high price, the YOLO Bunny series NFT has completely exceled others. It brings the attention of all sectors to the music NFT project again, and further inspires and promotes the development trajectory of music NFT.

Today, YOLO Bunny music NFT is poised to thrive. Its product-first strategy, development prospects of its platform, and the interests to be gained by holding YOLO Bunny, are all highly valuable targets in the industry. As the NFT market grows and matures, this idea may become a general consensus for future projects, as it is reasonable to believe that in a mature market, projects capable of delivering real user growth and market value will stand a chance to excel.

