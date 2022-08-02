National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers

Read on www.wral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
WRAL News
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Tragedy strikes again. Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the T A Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found...
Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman rams car into Raleigh home during dispute with juveniles, police say
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
Drive-by shooter opens fire near Red Roof Inn, hitting woman and tour bus, NC cops say
The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.
Bus riddled with bullet holes in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police on Friday are trying to find the person who fired nearly 30 bullets outside a Red Roof Inn and a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 1902 Cedar Creek Road before 12:30 a.m., where both inns share the same parking lot.
Durham police arrest two men in April shooting at apartment complex that is home to many college students
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of two men accused of murdering one man and shooting another. Police said officers arrested Mujahid Muhammad and Jay Smith-Sherman for their roles in the murder of Raheem Sharaf Clark Jr. and the shooting of another man on April 15 at RTP Apartments on Durham's East Cornwallis Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot in leg outside Fayetteville motel in rain of gunfire from passing vehicle
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fayetteville. Nearly 30 bullets went flying before 12:30 a.m. at the motel on 1902 Cedar Creek Road, which shares a parking lot with a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville...
Stretch of road in Fayetteville to get extra police patrols this weekend after multiple shootings
Fayetteville, N.C. — Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend after multiple shootings, injuries even death this past week. The stretch of road is lined with hotels, motels and other lodging. The mid-point for drivers traveling between New York and...
cbs17
1 injured, but hit in shooting in Fayetteville hotel parking lot, 29 casings found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting rang out in the early morning hours Friday outside of two hotels in Fayetteville. Police responded to a call at 12:26 a.m. in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
cbs17
2 arrested in deadly Durham apartment shooting in April
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Durham man at an apartment complex in April, authorities said Friday. Durham Police say Jayon Smith-Sherman, 19, and Mujahid Muhammad, 23, have been arrested. Both face charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Neither received bond, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC sheriff: Suspect killed, law enforcement officer wounded
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man wanted on a murder charge was killed and a law enforcement officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Friday, officials in North Carolina said. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department were collaborating to find the suspect Friday and when he was located in Clemmons, there was an exchange of gunfire, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and one law enforcement officer was shot, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, officials said.
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 5-7)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Hello Kitty Cafe Pop Up Truck - Head to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out this truck, which as exclusive merchandise and baked goods. First Friday - Every...
Durham County sheriff sees exception to law and destroys guns collected in buyback effort
Durham, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are struggling to find space to store guns they’ve seized. A 2013 state law forbids them from destroying most firearms. However, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff’s office as part...
Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert
Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
cbs17
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
wcti12.com
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2