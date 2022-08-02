ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers

By Nia Harden, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week

Durham, N.C. — Tragedy strikes again. Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the T A Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
Garner, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Garner, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
City
White Oak, NC
WRAL News

Durham police arrest two men in April shooting at apartment complex that is home to many college students

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of two men accused of murdering one man and shooting another. Police said officers arrested Mujahid Muhammad and Jay Smith-Sherman for their roles in the murder of Raheem Sharaf Clark Jr. and the shooting of another man on April 15 at RTP Apartments on Durham's East Cornwallis Road.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Captain#National Night Out
cbs17

2 arrested in deadly Durham apartment shooting in April

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Durham man at an apartment complex in April, authorities said Friday. Durham Police say Jayon Smith-Sherman, 19, and Mujahid Muhammad, 23, have been arrested. Both face charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Neither received bond, police said.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
WRAL News

NC sheriff: Suspect killed, law enforcement officer wounded

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man wanted on a murder charge was killed and a law enforcement officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Friday, officials in North Carolina said. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department were collaborating to find the suspect Friday and when he was located in Clemmons, there was an exchange of gunfire, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and one law enforcement officer was shot, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, officials said.
CLEMMONS, NC
WRAL News

Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert

Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy