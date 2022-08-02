Read on www.techradar.com
How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo
Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
How to start investing with no expert knowledge
Financial investment has long seemed like a game for the super-rich and people already involved in the financial industry – because perceived wisdom is that you need big pockets and lots of knowledge. These days, though, that’s not the case. You can start investing your cash if you’ve got...
We love Genshin Impact, but we're missing out on these 5 great Chinese games
Thanks to 720 million Chinese gamers, an entirely new phenomenon has emerged in recent years – where games produced in China can see huge commercial success without ever needing an English translation. As a result, not every modern Chinese classic has been fully localized a la Genshin Impact. And...
Which? urges government to reduce VAT on mobile and broadband
Consumer watchdog Which? has called on the government to reduce VAT on telecoms services after claiming nearly six million households are struggling to pay their bills due to the rising cost of living. Its analysis of Ofcom data found that 5.7 million households, or a fifth of all homes in...
How to book Uber ride through WhatsApp - Look ma, no app needed
For the ride-hailing app service company Uber, India is an important market. In the last nine years that it has been in the country, Uber has been introducing or testing many of its features here first. Its WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) feature, which will allow people to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp, was rolled out in Lucknow in December 2021 as a pilot project. It was tested here before anywhere else in the world.
Zoho Bookings review
Zoho Bookings has several noticeable flaws, but it’s overall an excellent app that businesses can use to organize meetings with customers. Zoho Corp is an Indian multinational technology company with over 12,000 employees. It offers many popular products, including the Zoho customer relationship management (CRM) platform and Zoho Mail, and a slew of lesser-known products, such as Zoho Bookings (opens in new tab).
Fitbit, what in the world are you doing right now?
Poor Fitbit. With the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 presumably on the horizon, all of its focus should be on the upcoming releases, which are sure to be excellent fitness watches and among the best Fitbit devices you can buy. Instead, it's busy putting out fires caused by disastrous updates to its existing technology.
Obsidian review
We recommend Obsidian as a note-taking app because of its sophisticated features. It also has a stellar user interface that makes using it enjoyable. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Comprehensive feature set. +. Widespread compatibility.
Your Windows 11 laptop may be about to get faster – but don’t celebrate just yet
Good news! A new Windows 11 update could be about to speed up your laptop or PC. Bad news! It’s actually fixing an issue that had been slowing down your device. Windows 11 22H2 is the first major update for the operating system, and it’s due to arrive later this year with plenty of new features, as well as bug fixes.
Three overtakes EE in 5G race once again
Three’s solid growth continued during the first half of 2022, with the operator attracting more customers to its network and expanding its 5G network. 5G has now been switched on at more than 3,300 sites and coverage now stands at 56% of the UK population – one percentage point more than the 55% that rival EE claimed when it published its most recent financial results.
What is Google Cloud VPN, and how does it work?
Google Cloud VPN is a service you can use to connect to your virtual private cloud (VPC) network from your local network through an Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) virtual private network (VPN) connection. It’s often used to allow on-site networks to leverage the power of resources on VPCs, and vice versa.
One of the most useful Windows 11 tools is coming to Windows 10
Microsoft is bringing pin-protected printing to its Windows 10 operating system - a feature that actually premiered on Windows 11. The tech giant has a “scoped set of features” that it plans to bring over from Windows 11 in order to make bridging over from Windows 10 more natural, which are due to be shared between the operating systems in the near future.
There's another huge security Google Chrome update you should install right away
If your Google Chrome build has yet to update automatically, now would be a good time to initiate manual update (opens in new tab), the company has said. Google has released Chrome 104, the next version of its popular browser (opens in new tab) containing fixes to a couple of high-severity flaws.
Some of the most important Microsoft Teams features are coming to more users
Microsoft is working on a series of updates for online collaboration platform Teams that will extend some of the most important and useful features to a larger pool of users. A pair of new entries in the company’s product roadmap show that Microsoft Teams users dialling in from the office will soon benefit from both end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for one-on-one calls and the ability to join meetings via passcode.
These critical VMware security flaws must be patched now
VMware has released a patch for a high-severity flaw affecting a number of its products and given the destructive power it holds, users are urged to patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. The company recently published a security advisory in which it says it patched a total of...
Your Roomba is about to become an Amazon device
Amazon will buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. The deal, which the companies announced on Friday morning, will make the popular Roomba line of robot vacuums part of the Amazon family and fast-track a deeper integration with Amazon's smart assistant Alexa and the company's smarthome ecosystem. Founded in 1990 by MIT...
DJI Avata drone cleared for take-off as intriguing new Goggles leak
FPV (first person view) drones are flown via a headset that gives you a bird's-eye view from the aircraft. And it seems that the DJI Avata's headset will be much smaller than previous versions, with a leak from the reliable @Dealsdrone (opens in new tab) Twitter account (below) showing the new Goggles 2 being worn by a pilot.
Meta just killed another service and, maybe with it, some shopping potential
Meta is shutting down yet another service. This time, Facebook Live Shopping will go offline on October 1, 2022. Starting on that date (opens in new tab), no one will be able to host any new or scheduled shopping live streams. Facebook Live will remain, but you won’t be able to tag products in those videos nor create product playlists, according to the announcement. The social media platform encourages people to save their previous live streams and links to a set of instructions on how to do so (opens in new tab).
Scientists say they've debunked Google’s quantum supremacy claims once and for all
A team of scientists in China claim to have replicated the performance of Google’s Sycamore quantum computer using traditional hardware, thereby undermining the suggestion the company has achieved quantum supremacy. As reported by Science magazine, the scientists used a system comprised of 512 GPUs to complete the same calculation...
New Microsoft Edge feature will squeeze out even more performance on Windows 11
The latest edition of Microsoft Edge is set to pack a new disk caching feature that the company says will provide a big performance upgrade whilst minimizing its storage footprint. A disk cache is used by browsers to store resources fetched from the web so that they can be accessed...
