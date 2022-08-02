ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns Receives New Challenge From This 13-Time WWE Champion: Full Details

By Sakshi Gupta
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns

This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
WWE
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Drew Mcintyre
stillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit

WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Commentators Weren’t Given Heads Up About Recent Scary Spot

WWE celebrated its 35th annual SummerSlam event on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with the show showcasing a new era under the new head of WWE creative, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H). “The Biggest Party of the Summer” saw several returning stars and impactful moments, with the most memorable of the night happening in the main event.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years, but with a new regime in charge fans have wondered who could return to the company in the future. Fightful Select is now reporting that former NXT Champion Karrion Kross had been discussed as a name of interest for a possible WWE return.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Challenge#Wwe Champion#Combat#Wwe Summerslam#Royal Rumble#Bleacher Report#Universal Champion#Nissan
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage

Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch Former WWE Star Make Their AEW Debut

All Elite Wrestling just brought in a former WWE star during the latest episode of AEW Dark, and you can watch his introduction to the AEW crowd in the video below. Last night's AEW Dark was the debut of Parker Boudreaux in AEW, who was formerly known as Harland in WWE NXT, and many were shocked to see him among the onslaught of releases by WWE over the past two years, especially after all the buzz he came into the company with. Now he's had his first match in AEW, and while it remains to be seen if he will sign (or has signed) a long-term deal with the company, the first step towards that is now complete, and you can watch his introduction in the video below.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Butch Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, is regarded for his skill in the ring and is one of the better technical wrestlers on the current WWE roster. Butch gave Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport his list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore during their conversation. Since everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly debatable question.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/5/22)

Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, for the post-SummerSlam episode. As of the time of writing, WWE has not revealed any matches or segments for tonight’s SmackDown, but it appears like the buildup to Clash at The Castle will start as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are both advertised on the WWE Events website.
GREENVILLE, SC
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy