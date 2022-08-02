Read on www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Boy in Washington state gets more than $1000 in donations after stranger stiffs him with a fake $100 bill
Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. "Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd. As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change," Everett Police said in a Facebook post.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State. GDOT has submitted the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required to tap into federal funding for developing the network. Georgia...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Texas public safety chief says Uvalde shooting investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday. "Every...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
A jury finds Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim
A Texas jury has decided to penalize Alex Jones with $45.2 million in punitive damages in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis. Plaintiffs Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis were awarded a total of just under $50 million in both compensatory and punitive damages. Of the total $49.3 million, the $45.2 million in punitive damages may be reduced due to Texas statute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksonprogress-argus.com
DeSantis suspends Tampa prosecutor who took stance against criminalizing abortion providers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor, Andrew Warren, for pledging not to use his office to go after people who seek and provide abortions or on doctors that provide gender affirming care to transgender people. In his executive order, DeSantis accused Warren of "neglect of duty"...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
John Fetterman announces first campaign rally since suffering stroke in May
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the trail on August 12 with a rally in Erie, his first full campaign event since suffering a stroke in May. The return represents a significant step for Fetterman, who has only headlined a fundraiser and informal campaign...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Juneteenth Fast Facts
Here is a look at Juneteenth, the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, over two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free. Knowledge of the celebration spread as families...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed against the...
Comments / 0