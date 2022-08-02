Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for August 2

Read on oanow.com
Opelika-Auburn News
'It's nothing short of a miracle': Opelika and Auburn firefighters honored for quick work stopping Railroad District fire
The City of Opelika has honored the Opelika and Auburn fire departments for their quick response to an early morning fire in downtown Opelika on July 21. “The Opelika Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department, they saved that block downtown,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “For the fire departments and these folks that saved those buildings, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”
Same team, new roles: Farrell Seymore and Kelli Fischer ready to start another year at Opelika City Schools
As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and ready to go. Farrell Seymore, previously the OHS principal, stepped into the superintendent position after Mark Neighbors retired in May. Neighbors served in the position for 15 years and worked in education for more than 36 years.
Opelika fire chief recalls his first thought when he saw the downtown blaze on July 21
Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said that when he arrived on the scene of the downtown fire on July 21, his first thoughts were to save as many downtown structures as possible. “After rescue, our next most important thing is exposure,” Boyd said. “A fire downtown, that’s as bad as it gets.”
Kim Reeder: LCHS to host silent auction
As we begin to wind down our Summer of Second Chances at the Lee County Humane Society, we would like to give one big, final push. Our online auction, Auction for Paws, is that final push. This will be a silent auction held on Lee County Humane Society’s Facebook page....
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
United Way volunteers pack more than 30,000 meals in 65 minutes to celebrate campaign kickoff holds kickoff event
The United Way of Lee County kicked of its 2023 fundraising campaign with “Feed the Need,” an event to feed the community’s hungry. About 120 volunteers arrived at the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn early Wednesday morning with a goal to package 30,000 meal kits, which was 10,000 more than they packed last year.
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
A break between semesters at Auburn means free parking downtown
With another Auburn University summer semester wrapping up, the city has announced there will be free parking in downtown Auburn. From now until Aug. 15, on-street parking in downtown Auburn, the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and the Gay Street Parking Lot will be free. “After getting...
Mary Belk: ‘I love remembering those Auburn High School band days’
Talk of driver-less cars makes me wonder. How did it get to be 2022? When I read George Orwell’s novel “1984” as a teenager, I couldn’t believe that year would ever come. But, W. H. Auden gave me fair warning, “The years shall run like rabbits.”...
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
Kendrick-Holmes: Doing the things you don't have time for and that people don't expect you to do
This is about doing what you don’t have time to do. More than 100 people did just that on Wednesday morning when they showed up to pack 33,000 meals to feed the hungry as part of this year’s campaign kickoff for United Way of Lee County. They formed...
Opelika City Council and Lee County NAACP at odds over redistricting proposals
After more discussion between the Lee County NAACP and Opelika City Councilmembers about redistricting, the current proposal was tabled again at the council meeting on Tuesday. If nothing changes or the council does not make a decision between the two maps by Sept. 13, the current map proposed by Mayor...
Auburn flips four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams
Auburn football has added another player to its 2023 class, flipping former Nebraska commit Ashley Williams. Williams announced Wednesday that he'd be coming to the Plains. He's also the second four-star edge rusher the Tigers have landed within the past week, joining Wilky Denaud, who committed on July 27. The...
Preseason practice begins: Five players to watch during Auburn's fall camp
After a months-long hiatus from the practice fields, Auburn football officially opened up its fall camp Thursday, with head coach Bryan Harsin, and coordinators Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding, speaking to reporters as players reported for camp. “This is talking season, while we’re practicing and all that,” Harsin said. “There’s...
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis. Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd. “Such an honor getting...
