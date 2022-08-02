Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ferrari RACE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• AudioCodes AUDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $68.33 million.
• Kopin KOPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.56 million.
• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.58 million.
• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.61 million.
• Sprott SII is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $321.97 million.
• GEO Group GEO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $561.50 million.
• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.23 per share on revenue of $37.24 million.
• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $180.83 million.
• Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• SunCoke Energy SXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $472.60 million.
• Evolus EOLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $36.63 million.
• Daseke DSKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $427.38 million.
• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Valaris VAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $366.17 million.
• Neuronetics STIM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $15.46 million.
• Harmony Biosciences HRMY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $100.75 million.
• Green Plains Partners GPP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cazoo Gr CZOO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Hamilton Lane HLNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $101.58 million.
• Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $18.71 million.
• LGI Homes LGIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $722.47 million.
• Surgery Partners SGRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $618.98 million.
• Arconic ARNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.
• New Residential Inv NRZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $245.85 million.
• Equitrans Midstream ETRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $337.34 million.
• Easterly Government Props DEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.11 million.
• Myers Indus MYE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $217.54 million.
• SSR Mining SSRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $418.09 million.
• EnPro Indus NPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $325.53 million.
• Townsquare Media TSQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $117.84 million.
• Associated Capital Group AC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• Sequans Communications SQNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.43 million.
• Apollo Investment AINV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $54.01 million.
• IPG Photonics IPGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $375.33 million.
• Repligen RGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $189.45 million.
• USA Compression Partners USAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $168.30 million.
• Unitil UTL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $100.34 million.
• Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $202.80 million.
• SolarWinds SWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $175.99 million.
• Oatly Group OTLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $183.64 million.
• Green Plains GPRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $899.34 million.
• Astec Industries ASTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $308.70 million.
• Public Service Enterprise PEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Harsco HSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $465.79 million.
• Vishay Intertechnology VSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $853.78 million.
• TopBuild BLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Glatfelter GLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $365.00 million.
• WEC Energy Gr WEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• Intl Game Tech IGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Waters WAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $706.53 million.
• Westlake Chemical WLKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $344.04 million.
• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $864.61 million.
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
• Syneos Health SYNH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• Entegris ENTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $666.55 million.
• Leidos Holdings LDOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
• Expeditors International EXPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.
• SunPower SPWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.17 million.
• Illinois Tool Works ITW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• Sabre SABR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $649.71 million.
• S&P Global SPGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
• JetBlue Airways JBLU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• LCI Indus LCII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $885.44 million.
• Incyte INCY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $815.17 million.
• Molson Coors Beverage TAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
• Marriott Intl MAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
• Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $431.72 million.
• Sealed Air SEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• AMETEK AME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• Xylem XYL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• KKR & Co KKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• Westlake WLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
• Henry Schein HSIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
• Eaton Corp ETN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
• MPLX MPLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
• Marathon Petroleum MPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.71 per share on revenue of $44.08 billion.
• Atkore ATKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Gartner IT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• KBR KBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Gentherm THRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $255.21 million.
• Lear LEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
• CenterPoint Energy CNP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• Huntsman HUN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
• DuPont de Nemours DD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
• Uber Technologies UBER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.
• Cummins CMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.
• BP BP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $58.73 billion.
• Caterpillar CAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.38 billion.
• Clearway Energy CWEN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Semler Scientific SMLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $14.71 million.
• Markel MKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $20.88 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.
• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.
• PennyMac Mortgage PMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $111.88 million.
• Greenbrook TMS GBNH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.
• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $191.01 million.
• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $482.71 million.
• Summit Hotel Properties INN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $179.14 million.
• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $220.81 million.
• Global Industrial GIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $306.79 million.
• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $265.65 million.
• Kadant KAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $221.49 million.
• CPSI CPSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.
• Service Corp Intl SCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $947.95 million.
• CoreCivic CXW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $460.06 million.
• Fidelity National Finl FNF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
• Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $231.54 million.
• Ballantyne Strong BTN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Five Point Holdings FPH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Viemed Healthcare VMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.30 million.
• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $34.88 million.
• GXO Logistics GXO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
• Elevate Credit ELVT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $121.88 million.
• Ingevity NGVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $409.67 million.
• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $16.87 million.
• Select Energy Services WTTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $318.28 million.
• JBG SMITH Properties JBGS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $165.58 million.
• Livent LTHM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $208.44 million.
• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $352.39 million.
• ProPetro Holding PUMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $310.62 million.
• Gulfport Energy GPOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $311.00 million.
• TuSimple Hldgs TSP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.52 million.
• SLR Investment SLRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $42.81 million.
• Rocky Brands RCKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $145.72 million.
• Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.91 million.
• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.42 million.
• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SeaSpine Holdings SPNE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $54.34 million.
• Container Store Group TCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $256.13 million.
• TrueCar TRUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $43.80 million.
• Pulmonx LUNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.
• Proterra PTRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $72.54 million.
• Veracyte VCYT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $68.08 million.
• Oak Street Health OSH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $522.01 million.
• Skyline Champion SKY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $672.33 million.
• Waste Connections WCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
• Weyco Group WEYS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Varex Imaging VREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $206.80 million.
• Greenhill & Co GHL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $44.77 million.
• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $78.28 million.
• Atomera ATOM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $23.65 million.
• Evolent Health EVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $297.77 million.
• Chesapeake Energy CHK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
• Franklin Street Props FSP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Coterra Energy CTRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
• DLH Hldgs DLHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $10.57 million.
• Mayville Engineering MEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $138.21 million.
• Monroe Cap MRCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $12.88 million.
• MiMedx Group MDXG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.06 million.
• MicroStrategy MSTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $7.27 per share on revenue of $123.30 million.
• Ranger Oil ROCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $234.83 million.
• NMI Holdings NMIH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $120.00 million.
• Ero Copper ERO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $169.28 million.
• Sprout Social SPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $60.29 million.
• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $449.56 million.
• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $68.39 million.
• Freshworks FRSH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.24 million.
• Newpark Resources NR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.10 million.
• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Whitestone REIT WSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.89 million.
• ViewRay VRAY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.26 million.
• VirTra VTSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.14 million.
• Powell Industries POWL is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Mercury General MCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.59 million.
• KAR Auction Services KAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $378.26 million.
• Mercury Systems MRCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $307.50 million.
• OneSpan OSPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.15 million.
• Community Healthcare CHCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.92 million.
• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $421.25 million.
• Steris STE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• CytoSorbents CTSO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.58 million.
• Ternium TX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• DCP Midstream DCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
• Healthpeak Properties PEAK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $502.17 million.
• Assurant AIZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
• Voya Financial VOYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• Verisk Analytics VRSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $746.02 million.
• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.89 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Blackbaud BLKB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $266.88 million.
• Extra Space Storage EXR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $391.69 million.
• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $725.05 million.
• Brightcove BCOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.12 million.
• Cardlytics CDLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $76.56 million.
• Knowles KN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $200.32 million.
• Paycom Software PAYC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $308.73 million.
• Denny's DENN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $112.37 million.
• A10 Networks ATEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $67.44 million.
• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
• Apollo Endosurgery APEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $18.39 million.
• Agree Realty ADC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $102.29 million.
• CarParts.com PRTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $175.77 million.
• Cardiovascular Systems CSII is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $62.97 million.
• Match Group MTCH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $805.58 million.
• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.72 million.
• Innospec IOSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $439.43 million.
• Quad/Graphics QUAD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Littelfuse LFUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $601.76 million.
• Hyster-Yale Materials HY is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $816.67 million.
• Archrock AROC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PayPal Holdings PYPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.
• Microchip Technology MCHP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
• Unum UNM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
• Occidental Petroleum OXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $10.25 billion.
• Terex TEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• SoFi Technologies SOFI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $346.48 million.
• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Avid Technology AVID is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $96.62 million.
• Clearwater Paper CLW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $498.67 million.
• Airbnb ABNB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
• Andersons ANDE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
• Alteryx AYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $161.02 million.
• O-I Glass OI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
• RingCentral RNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $479.29 million.
• Aptose Biosciences APTO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AtriCure ATRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.67 million.
• Caesars Entertainment CZR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
• Cognex CGNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $276.59 million.
• Exact Sciences EXAS is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $497.50 million.
• Cirrus Logic CRUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $366.76 million.
• Camping World Holdings CWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $503.46 million.
• Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $337.55 million.
• FMC FMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
• Conduent CNDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $930.00 million.
• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $255.80 million.
• Gilead Sciences GILD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
• Prudential Financial PRU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $12.32 billion.
• Electronic Arts EA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion.
• Starbucks SBUX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $8.10 billion.
• National Research NRC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NewMarket NEU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
