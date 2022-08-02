Recap: AudioCodes Q2 Earnings

AudioCodes AUDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AudioCodes reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $7.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.36 0.39 0.39 0.36

EPS Actual 0.33 0.39 0.38 0.37

Revenue Estimate 66.29M 65.50M 62.46M 60.07M

Revenue Actual 66.36M 66.10M 63.41M 60.58M

To track all earnings releases for AudioCodes visit their earnings calendar here.

