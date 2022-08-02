ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Job Openings Might Ease Further To This Level In June, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
The Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Monday. Global Payments GPN reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results and also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EVO Payments.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • Data on motor vehicle sales for July will be released today.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings eased as expected, to 11.254 million in May, but still remained near record high levels. Analysts, meanwhile, are expecting job openings easing further to 11.0 million in June.

