California governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox

Supreme Court ruling on EPA powers heightens need to secure our climate and air: John Rutecki
AKRON, Ohio -- With gas prices of nearly $4 a gallon, the pain we Ohioans are feeling at the pump is real and the clean energy transition cannot come soon enough. The truth is that until that transition happens, Ohioans will be held hostage to world events like Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine which has contributed to a massive spike in energy prices.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Feds arrest ex-Portage County court employee accused of mailing feces to Republican lawmakers in Ohio, including Jim Jordan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Mogadore man and accused him of sending more than three dozen feces-laden letters to Republican politicians in Ohio, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, and those in other states. Richard John Steinle, a 77-year-old former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator,...
Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter
Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social-Security card. In a written...
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
Reproductive rights groups plan abortion constitutional amendment: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A warm and sultry weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio, with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Storms are likely this afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. Temps could reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and while thunderstorms are possible, the chances are slight. Read more.
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Powerball winner worth $207 million sold near Pittsburgh; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A single Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, drawing was sold in a town near Pittsburgh and is worth an estimated $206.9 million. A Sheetz store in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, earns a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. New Stanton is just southeast of Pittsburgh.
House sitter has ‘home alone’ evening of adventure: Russell Township Police Blotter
After hearing noises upstairs, a house sitter called police at 10:38 p.m. July 31 asking them to check it out. When officers arrived, she stepped outside to speak with them and locked herself out. An officer was able to gain entry through a bathroom window. While inside, the officer checked...
High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top linebackers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The high school football season kicks off Aug. 19. In preparation for Week 1 cleveland.com will look at national recruiting data, returning OHSAA All-Ohio awardees and use our own expertise to determine Ohio’s top players. We’ve already looked at the state’s top running backs, quarterbacks,...
