ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox

By Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Supreme Court ruling on EPA powers heightens need to secure our climate and air: John Rutecki

AKRON, Ohio -- With gas prices of nearly $4 a gallon, the pain we Ohioans are feeling at the pump is real and the clean energy transition cannot come soon enough. The truth is that until that transition happens, Ohioans will be held hostage to world events like Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine which has contributed to a massive spike in energy prices.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Cleveland.com

Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter

Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
Cleveland.com

Reproductive rights groups plan abortion constitutional amendment: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A warm and sultry weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio, with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Storms are likely this afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. Temps could reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and while thunderstorms are possible, the chances are slight. Read more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#State Of Emergency#Politics State#Politics Governor
Cleveland.com

92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter

Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy