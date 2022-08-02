Read on www.kare11.com
Minnesotans already seeing benefits from movies, TV shows filming in state
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota is on its way to becoming a mini-Hollywood.Since the legislature passed a tax credit program last year, six projects -- including two TV shows, three movies, and one commercial -- got the green light to film here. This is bringing more than $10 million to Minnesota's economy.The first project utilizing the tax credit program was the film "Downtown Owl," an adaptation of Chuck Klosterman's 2008 novel. It was shot in downtown St. Paul in April."I'm very excited about [Downtown Owl]. I can't wait to see that. The cast is incredible, the story is great," said Melodie Bahan,...
Inaugural conference brings brotherhood as 100 black male educators unite
ST PAUL, Minn. — Before we know it, educators statewide will gather for Education Minnesota's MEA conference, a longstanding tradition in the metro. But first, a much smaller group of black male educators are gathering for a convention designed specifically for them. Hosted by Black Men Teach Twin Cities,...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Wow! Minnesota Woman In Guinness World Records For Longest Fingernails
At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.
Feline Fever! CHS Field hosts 2022 Cat Video Festival
Instead of going to the dogs, Lowertown St. Paul will be getting cat crazy Thursday as folks who love felines unite for the 2022 Cat Video Festival. The fest will feature the goofiest and most heartwarming videos of the past year from YouTube, TikTok and those shot of their own cats by Minnesota residents, shown on the big screens at CHS Field.
Old School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Out of respect for abandoned buildings, we don't encourage anyone to explore those and because of that, this story has been updated. Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the old schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin?. If you remember, just a few years ago Rochester, Minnesota...
The Minnesota Microcosm: Why a Uniquely Successful State Is Worth Watching
Everywhere you look, the American economy finds itself at a significant crossroads. Declining GDP. Growing inflation. Rapid technology growth. The ongoing fight against COVID-19. And a racial reckoning that is changing the conversation about opportunity in America. [. Police Reform Two Years After Floyd’s Murder ]. For anyone trying...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minnesota wines benefit from summer heat
DELLWOOD, Minn. — Minnesota summers: You either love them or hate them. It's hot, there are too many bugs buzzing around and the humidity can jump off the charts on any given day in our, albeit brief, summertime. But you know who absolutely loves summer in Minnesota? The wineries....
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio
Are you tired of the same old ice cream at different places? Well, you should definitely try the Ice Popsicles at Frio Frio, a frozen treats company that makes ice popsicles and shaved snow ice cream, located in St. Louis Park MN. In the words of Frio Frio’s owners on...
White Squirrel Bar hits one-year milestone
Those who know Kevin may have seen him in their backyards in the West 7th Neighborhood. Sometimes he’s alone; other times he will be accompanied by others just like him—perhaps they are also named Kevin. For many in the West 7th area, Kevin is a symbol of belonging,...
Purple carrot-seed moth found in Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — A species of moth known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time ever in Minnesota. According to the MN Department of Agriculture (MDA), the moth is known to be an invasive insect that is native to Western Europe, Russia, and China. It feeds on plants in the carrot family such as coriander, dill and fennel.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls
MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
