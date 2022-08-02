Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

Read on www.wweek.com
Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago
That’s great, but people already have parks, sidewalks and event areas. Now they want to take our streets, which were built for driving on. The bicycles already have part of them and I pay taxes so that I might drive on them.
Reply(1)
17
Heather Shields
3d ago
Wasn't some kid killed on 2nd Couch like Saturday...after going to old town to get a tattoo? Good luck with that... What happens when you remove cars is they replace them with tents. 🤷♀️
Reply
3
poo poo
3d ago
That is right in the heart of Old Town where homelessness meets gang crime and garbage. Good luck......
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
Fire chars room in Brentwood-Darlington motel
A mini refrigerator caught fire in a Brentwood Darlington motel room, and severely damaged the unitA fire in the Dar-Ron Motel, at 7707 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses on June 24th, brought in Portland Fire & Rescue crews at 12:12 p.m. that afternoon. Traffic was blocked along the thoroughfare, from S.E. Flavel to Malden Streets, as PF&R rigs from Lents Station 11 and Woodstock Station 25 pulled in to fight the fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished in the room gutted by fire; then a crew member headed back in to spray Class A Foam — a wetting agent — to snuff out any remaining embers. "This was a 'room and contents fire' in just one unit at the motel," confirmed PF&R Public Information Officer Lt. Laurent Picard. "Engine 11's crew had the fire knocked down five minutes after their arrival, and they found it had not spread past the involved unit," Picard told THE BEE. "There were no injuries'." Examining the incident report for THE BEE, Picard disclosed that the PF&R Fire Investigations Unit had determined that the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning mini-refrigerator. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
WWEEK
Multnomah County to Open Cooling Center, Extend Library Hours on Sunday as Another Heat Spike Arrives to Cook the Northwest
Multnomah County said it will open a daytime cooling center and extend hours at two libraries on Sunday as another dangerously hot weekend strikes the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service today issued a heat advisory for most of Multnomah County from noon on Sunday through 8 pm Monday. The latest NWS forecast shows Portland reaching 102 degrees Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MAX train crashes into barrier, injures operator
Riders on two different MAX lines can expect delays Friday morning after a collision in Milwaukie.
Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan and officials with the city’s attorney and human resources offices are taking the position that the city will automatically grant any bureau director who chooses to resign a full year or half-year salary as a parting gift. Bureau director contracts with the city stipulate they...
Old Town or Outlaw Town? Neighborhood deals with growing violence
Portland's Old Town Neighborhood has experienced two homicides in the past four days.
WWEEK
We Revisited Three of the Places Where Portlanders Were Killed by the Heat Dome Last Year
Last year, a high-pressure weather system superheated Portland to 116 degrees and, by its conclusion, killed 69 residents of Multnomah County. This past week, another heat wave arrived: less searing but longer. It marked the first time that Portland surpassed 95 degrees for seven consecutive days, according to the National...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Police: Nearly 90 rounds fired during shooting in Old Town, 2 people arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested following a shooting the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. No one was injured in the shooting. Parked vehicles and one building were struck by gunfire.
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Portland Mercury
Cops on a Working Strike
It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
pdxmonthly.com
Six Portland Spa Treatments You’ve Never Heard Of (But Might Need)
Look, the classic back massage is a tough one to beat—but that isn’t stopping the ever-evolving wellness industry in Portland from trying. A CBD medicinal soak or an hour in a salt cave won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the world, but at least it can clear some space in your head for solving the next big problem.
WWEEK
After Much Deliberation, Metro Will Proceed With a Full Cleanup of Willamette Cove
The Metro Council voted unanimously July 28 to proceed with a full cleanup of Willamette Cove, a 27-acre parcel of land that includes 3,000 feet of Willamette River beach in North Portland. As WW previously detailed, the agency has since late 2020 mulled two options: leaving 23,000 cubic yards of...
nwlaborpress.org
Starbucks Portland closure: Timing smacks of union busting
Workers and store managers alike have been raising safety concerns at Portland’s Southwest Fourth and Morrison Starbucks for multiple years, but the company only took action five days before ballots were counted for a union election. Starbucks in July announced 16 stores would close by the month’s end, including...
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
Comments / 18