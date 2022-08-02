ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

By Andi Prewitt
 3 days ago
Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago

That’s great, but people already have parks, sidewalks and event areas. Now they want to take our streets, which were built for driving on. The bicycles already have part of them and I pay taxes so that I might drive on them.

Heather Shields
3d ago

Wasn't some kid killed on 2nd Couch like Saturday...after going to old town to get a tattoo? Good luck with that... What happens when you remove cars is they replace them with tents. 🤷‍♀️

poo poo
3d ago

That is right in the heart of Old Town where homelessness meets gang crime and garbage. Good luck......

