How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding
It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
Are In-House Counsel in the Technology Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?
The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the technology industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies, prepare...
Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control
A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
Three Firms Lead $1.25 Billion SPAC For AMD-Backed Web3 Company
Skadden, Arps is advising W3BCLOUD Holdings Inc., a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of computing storage and infrastructure for third-generation web technology, on its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Ropes & Gray advised the SPAC, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, which is sponsored by venture capital firm Social Leverage...
China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns
Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives
West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
Mine Workers to Challenge $13.3 Million NLRB Strike Damage Deal
The United Mine Workers of America will challenge the $13.3 million in damages that the union may have to pay Warrior Met Coal Inc. under a deal with the federal labor board to resolve alleged violations during a long-running strike. The union agreed to settle the case with National Labor...
Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty
The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
Morrison & Foerster Promotes Howes to Co-Lead Investment Team
Morrison & Foerster has promoted Kelley Howes to partner and co-head of the investment management group after adding the other co-leader last month. Howes had been working for San Francisco-headquartered Morrison & Foerster as of counsel for about a decade and, before that, in general counsel and other counsel roles for Janus Capital Management.
Second Quarter Sees Slight Slowdown in Health-Care Deals
Health-care transactions have been relatively active throughout the first half of 2022, though not as active when compared to the banner year of 2021. Specifically, deal volume for the first half of 2022 (1,112) is down approximately 23% from this time last year (1,444). The slowdown in deal activity is...
Sinema Seeks to Keep Private Equity Break, Curb Corporate Tax
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is seeking to preserve a tax break for investment managers and narrow a levy hike on large corporations in the economic package Democrats want to pass as soon as this week, people familiar with the discussions said. The Arizona Democrat, a pivotal vote in the Senate, is...
Allianz Fund Collapse Spurs New Suit Targeting Carpenter Pension
A pension fund board that sued Allianz SE over the collapse of its Structured Alpha funds is itself facing a federal lawsuit in Seattle by plan participants who say they weren’t made whole by the $110 million settlement the plans received. The $110 million Allianz paid to a pair...
Exxon Loses $1.5 Billion Refund Bid on Overseas Ventures (1)
ExxonMobil Corp. lost its battle to claim a $1.5 billion tax refund from the IRS on overseas oil and gas ventures, because the ventures are considered mineral leases and not sales, the Fifth Circuit said. The ruling is a setback for the oil and gas giant, which claimed a refund...
Portuguese Crypto Exchanges Dealt Blow as Bank Accounts Closed
Some of Portugal’s biggest banks are closing the accounts of digital-currency exchanges, a move that could deal a blow to one of Europe’s most crypto-friendly destinations. Banco Comercial Portugues. , Portugal’s biggest listed bank, and. Banco Santander. , shut down all of Lisbon-based. CriptoLoja. ’s accounts last...
Wells Fargo Says Ponzi Victims Failed to Show Bank Knew of Ploy
Wells Fargo & Co. is asking a Nevada federal judge to dismiss claims brought by victims of a lawyer-led Ponzi scheme, arguing the investors didn’t show the bank knew of the scam. The victims “wholly omit the most crucial allegations of the ‘who, what, when, where, and how’ of...
BlackRock 401(k) Fund Suits Continue, Targeting Marsh & McLennan
Marsh & McLennan Cos. is the ninth company to be sued in the past week over the. funds in its 401(k) plan, with a Manhattan federal court lawsuit following complaints against. The insurance brokerage and risk management firm is accused of mismanaging its $5.9 billion 401(k) plan by offering the BlackRock LifePath Index Funds as the plan’s default investment option. These target date funds “dramatically” and “repeatedly” underperformed similar offerings from other companies and drove millions of dollars in lost retirement savings growth, the lawsuit claims.
Coinbase Asks Supreme Court to Halt Account-Holder Suits (1)
Coinbase Global Inc. asked the US Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits by users of the cryptocurrency exchange platform while the company presses appeals that seek to send the cases to arbitration. In one. case. , a man says Coinbase should compensate him for $31,000 he lost after he gave...
Porsche Said to Court Gulf Sovereign Funds for Landmark IPO (2)
VW unit’s listing poised to be one of biggest ever in Europe. is trying to secure anchor investments from some of the largest Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, as the iconic sports-car maker looks to pull off one of Europe’s biggest listings amid market headwinds and valuation concerns, people familiar with the matter said.
Manchin-Schumer Pact Fairly Targets Foreign Corporate Interests
After Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced the Inflation Reduction Act last week, some Republicans reflexively jumped in to criticize its corporate alternative minimum tax. They used one of the typical methods of attacking any revenue increases from corporate tax changes, citing the corporate tax incidence. But they overlooked that the proposed tax rule would fix an unfair tax status quo encumbering domestic corporations. Foreign interests should pay their corporate tax share.
