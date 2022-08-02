ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont enacts hot weather protocols ahead of expected heatwave

By Kent Pierce
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s only been a couple of weeks since the last one hit, but Connecticut is finding itself in another heatwave.

In light of this, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol, again. This time the protocol will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, and end Friday, August 5, at 8 p.m.

This protocol will make it easier for Connecticut residents to get information about, and access easier to, local cooling centers. This way, officials can make sure people aren’t left in the dangerous heat.

But how can the state do that? First, officials will activate what is called the WebEOC. This is a virtual Emergency Operations Center, which lets cities and towns talk to the state, according to state leaders. Through this center, they can coordinate and create a database of cooling centers, as well as their hours of operation.

Summer heat 2022: Where you can cool off

Then, all you have to do is call 211, and the operators will tell you where the nearest center is.

Power companies are also sharing with the state how they are doing in this weather. They say when it gets up to 90 degrees and humid, a fan isn’t going to cut it. Residents will need air conditioning, especially for those who are most vulnerable to the heat, such as the young and elderly.

People who are overweight or have certain medical conditions can also fall victim to heat-related illnesses, according to officials.

If you have to be outdoors, wear loose, light-colored clothing, try to stay in the shade, and drink plenty of water. And when hydrating, remember that caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks won’t help, only water will.

Officials are urging residents to stay indoors if they can during this hot weather protocol. A great place to turn to beat the heat is your local library if you or your children are itching to leave the house.

