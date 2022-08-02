ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dividedTHEYshallFALL
3d ago

Assimilation in inevitable for any professional. There’s a standard of etiquette, effective communication skills, and proper language with ANY job that requires interaction with the public and/or an education. That has nothing to do with race and everything to do with your image and function. Whether it’s black slang, kid slang, or any other specialized jargon…. It’s not accepted because it’s a communication failure. Someone 60, for example, isn’t likely to know what “bussin” means, and they’re likely to assume it’s something to do with transportation, not food. It takes valuable production time to explain this unnecessary and forced language barrier… it leads to lapses and confusion that can result in critical errors. As to more common ‘lazy’ language … such as yeah, nah, whatever and such - It is what it implies. That you haven’t had the higher education and/or lack the care to use professional language when addressing professional issues. If my doctor addressed me as “what up, dog. What the f’ is up with your pressure being jacked?” … I’d have zero faith in his abilities whether he was black, white, green, or rainbow.

king moonracer
3d ago

EVERYONE assimilates their language and behavior and attire to their work setting and work culture. its called professionalism. white people do it too.

Bo Swansen
2d ago

this is the disgusting results of out of control egos. when a phrase goes main stream the ontology of that phrase / becomes meaningless. just because you are possessed by your ego and "identify" as a body with a certain color skin you will be doomed to a life of misery. its stuff like this that makes the workplace so miserable. great job spreading more hate and division.

