Snapchat announces $100,000 grant for independent artists

Read on www.nme.com
Related
NME
Keanu Reeves’ kind gesture to 80-year-old fan goes viral: “It absolutely made her year”
Keanu Reeves‘ kind gesture to an 80-year-old fan has resurfaced online after being shared in a Reddit post. On the website, one person explained how their grandmother had developed a crush on the Matrix and John Wick star, since he reminded her of her late husband. After suffering a...
NME
Drake shows support for Young Thug and Gunna with “Free YSL” call in ‘Sticky’ video
Drake has shared an official music video for the latest ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ single, ‘Sticky’, in which he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges. The song itself makes a brief mention to the plight of Gunna...
NME
Lizzo responds to viral video of young fan dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: “That is my Grammy right there”
Lizzo has shared an emotional post of her reacting to a young fan dancing to her single ‘About Damn Time’. The clip, which you can view below, features a little girl mimicking the rapper’s choreography from the song’s music video. It has already received over 250,000...
NME
Donald Glover rejects criticism that ‘Atlanta’ “isn’t for Black people”: “I feel this is such a Black show”
Donald Glover has rejected the criticism that his comedy-drama series Atlanta “isn’t for Black people”. The show, which airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows college dropout Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate an otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene. The series also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”
David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
NME
Warner Music Group becomes first major label to adopt fan-powered royalties system
Warner Music Group has become the first major label to adopt a fan-powered royalties system through which funds are distributed to acts based on how many individual users listen to their music. The company is following in the footsteps of SoundCloud, who last year announced that it’d be the first...
NME
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
FIFA・
NME
Watch Beavis and Butt-Head debate BTS: “J-Hope doesn’t even have the positive attitude, like Suga”
Four episodes of the new Beavis and Butt-Head revival have arrived on Paramount+, granting fans the first opportunity to see the animated show’s titular characters share their opinions on contemporary music. In the new season’s fourth episode, Beavis and Butt-Head watch the music video for BTS‘ hit ‘Dynamite’. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Yungblud releases fierce new song ‘The Emperor’ from upcoming deluxe bundle
Yungblud has shared ‘The Emperor’, a track from the recently announced deluxe bundle of his self-titled album that arrives next month. ‘The Emperor’ is a spirited new song that has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. It follows previous tracks...
‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything to Know About Young Jade Wesker Actor Tamara Smart
Tamara Smart plays the younger version of Jade Wesker in Netflix's 'Resident Evil.' Here's a look at her career and why she might look familiar.
NME
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
NME
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
NME
Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
NME
VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour
VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America. Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.
NME
How to watch Evo 2022 this weekend
Today (August 5) marks the beginning of Evo 2022, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Due to having several streams for different games, it can be confusing to watch for first-time viewers – to avoid missing a bout, here’s how to watch Evo 2022. Taking place...
NME
‘The Sandman’ review: unfilmable fantasy epic becomes rip-roaring reality
Thirty years is a long time to wait. Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Good Omens) wrote the first volume of The Sandman in 1988, and by 1991 it looked like the film adaption was all but confirmed. Stuck in development hell for over three decades, the now iconic graphic novel finally comes to the screen as a sprawling multi-part fantasy series that proves good things really do come to those who can’t sell their script.
NME
‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ receives backlash for price and graphics
After a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and the response from fans has been mixed. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the PSP remake of the Super Famicom 1995 original. It’s already received backlash both for its price point and its changes to the artstyle. The game costs £44.99 in the UK ($50 in the US) both digitally and physically, and while that isn’t nearly as steep as the £69.99 maximum we’ve been seeing for some standard editions of games, fans are noting that its pricing is a bit egregious for what is essentially an updated PSP title.
NME
“Down with Profitstock!”: ‘Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99’ shows festivals at their exploitative worst
Held at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York in July 1999, Woodstock ’99 was the third incarnation of the legendary counterculture festival. And also the worst. Comprehensively torching the values and reputation of the original 1969 event, it became a three-day rampage of bottle-flinging, looting, arson and sexual assault that had its root in several fundamental societal issues. In ’69, for instance, rebelling against a repressive status quo meant permissiveness; in ’99, rebelling against a permissive status quo meant violence.
NME
Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’
Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
NME
Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’
TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
Comments / 0