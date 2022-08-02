‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae-soo to lead new Netflix disaster film ‘Great Flood’

Read on www.nme.com
NME
Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’
TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
‘X In Crisis’: Kwon Sang-woo, Sung Dong-il star in hilarious new trailer
South Korean streaming platform Wavve has released the first trailer for its upcoming comedy series, X In Crisis (a literal translation of its Korean title). X In Crisis begins streaming from September 2 onwards on Wavve. A new preview, shared on August 5, gives the first glimpse into the hilarious comedy of the series. The clip begins with the eccentric Yoon Bo-woo (Why Her?‘s Kwon Sang-woo), a regular 9-to-5 office worker who underestimates the precariousness of stock investments and ends up losing ₩30billion.
‘The Sandman’: introducing Netflix’s new ‘Game Of Thrones’-style fantasy
Sometimes you don’t know what you need until it’s there right in front of you. That’s definitely true of The Sandman, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book series that arrives on Netflix this week. Star Tom Sturridge sums it up in just six words: “There’s a homicidal orgy, come on!”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Lena Dunham lost film role aged 12 after refusing to “smile on command”
Lena Dunham failed her audition for the film Riding In Cars With Boys after she refused to smile “on command”. The actor and writer, best known for HBO series Girls, recalled the audition on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, when she was asked if she’d met anyone connected to one of Dunham’s favourite films, A League Of Their Own.
Netflix cancels teenage vampire series ‘First Kill’ after one season
Netflix has cancelled teenage vampire series First Kill after one season. According to Variety, the streamer made the decision based on the show’s viewing figures compared to the cost of production. The news comes almost two months after Netflix released all eight episodes of the first season in early...
Drake shows support for Young Thug and Gunna with “Free YSL” call in ‘Sticky’ video
Drake has shared an official music video for the latest ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ single, ‘Sticky’, in which he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges. The song itself makes a brief mention to the plight of Gunna...
Donald Glover rejects criticism that ‘Atlanta’ “isn’t for Black people”: “I feel this is such a Black show”
Donald Glover has rejected the criticism that his comedy-drama series Atlanta “isn’t for Black people”. The show, which airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows college dropout Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate an otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene. The series also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
‘The Sandman’ review: unfilmable fantasy epic becomes rip-roaring reality
Thirty years is a long time to wait. Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Good Omens) wrote the first volume of The Sandman in 1988, and by 1991 it looked like the film adaption was all but confirmed. Stuck in development hell for over three decades, the now iconic graphic novel finally comes to the screen as a sprawling multi-part fantasy series that proves good things really do come to those who can’t sell their script.
Lizzo responds to viral video of young fan dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: “That is my Grammy right there”
Lizzo has shared an emotional post of her reacting to a young fan dancing to her single ‘About Damn Time’. The clip, which you can view below, features a little girl mimicking the rapper’s choreography from the song’s music video. It has already received over 250,000...
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”
David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
Watch Beavis and Butt-Head debate BTS: “J-Hope doesn’t even have the positive attitude, like Suga”
Four episodes of the new Beavis and Butt-Head revival have arrived on Paramount+, granting fans the first opportunity to see the animated show’s titular characters share their opinions on contemporary music. In the new season’s fourth episode, Beavis and Butt-Head watch the music video for BTS‘ hit ‘Dynamite’. As...
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
Yungblud releases fierce new song ‘The Emperor’ from upcoming deluxe bundle
Yungblud has shared ‘The Emperor’, a track from the recently announced deluxe bundle of his self-titled album that arrives next month. ‘The Emperor’ is a spirited new song that has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. It follows previous tracks...
Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
Lil Nas X heaps praise on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’: “So much intention was put into this”
Lil Nas X has nothing but love for Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, the rapper has made clear in a new post shared on social media. Taking to his Instagram Story overnight, the artist also known as Montero Hill “unironically” declared that Bey’s latest is “kinda changing my life somehow”.
Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”
This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual assault. Fatboy Slim has recalled the “terrifying” moment a van drove into the audience during his set at Woodstock 1999. The DJ and producer looked back on the incident during an interview for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock...
