ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati receives first opioid distributor settlement payment of $166,000

By 91.7 WVXU
wvxu.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvxu.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Community, advocates call for action on affordable housing

CINCINNATI(WKRC) - Affordable housing advocates made their voices heard at City Hall Wednesday, pleading for more to be done to provide housing and support throughout Cincinnati as inflation continues to skyrocket. "Give us the funds that we need to help us keep our homes and better our homes," said one...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’

More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Rib-off returns to Ohio State Fair

Fairgoers gathered at the 24th annual Pork Rib-Off competition to watch as barbecue chefs competed for top honors in the ribs, pulled pork and barbecue sauce categories at the Ohio State Fair on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Ohio Eats of Lewis Center, Ohio was awarded Grand Champion Pork Ribs and Bark Brothers BBQ of Cheviot, Ohio was awarded Grand Champion Pulled Pork. Ohio Eats was one of six contestants from across the state to compete in the annual event.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

LGBTQ+ Marriage Pioneer, University of Cincinnati Grad Jim Obergefell to Battle D.J. Swearingen for Ohio's 89th District

The man who helped change the course of America's marriage equality through law is now hoping to do something similar in the political arena. Jim Obergefell, who attended the University of Cincinnati and was the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell vs. Hodges, won the Democratic nomination for Ohio's 89th House district during Ohio's special primary election on Aug. 2. He announced his candidacy in January and ran unopposed. As of press time at 9:30 p.m., Obergefell has 100% of the Democratic vote.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council#City Solicitor
spectrumnews1.com

Rents costs rise amid economic challenges like inflation

Around the nation, rent prices continue to rise amid a flurry of other economic challenges, including soaring inflation rates. The challenges affect Ohioans as well, particularly those in Cincinnati, who have seen a sharp incline recently in asking rent price. Jon Leckie, a researcher at rent.com, joined Spectrum News to...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Commentary: Dayton still remembers 'the promises we made in the attic'

Three years have passed since the people of Dayton woke up to horrific news on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. In the wee hours of the morning, in the crowded and bustling Oregon Entertainment District, a lone gunman with a converted automatic rifle shot and killed nine people and wounded 17 more in the space of 32 seconds — innocent people standing in line at a taco truck; people lined up to get into a popular bar; people just milling in the middle of E. Fifth Street on a sultry summer night.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington commissioners consider helping residents with backflow valves, hear ARPA project proposals

The city is considering providing assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains. During their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night, Commissioners heard a proposal that would allow the city to partner with the Sanitation District...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy