Cincinnati receives first opioid distributor settlement payment of $166,000

Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday
Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes. In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week...
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
There's Another Racist Cop, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Police have had a big presence in the news this week, and not for the best reasons. But recent days also have brought election results, old-timey baseball and a new member of Cincinnati's favorite hippo family. Yet Another Cincinnati Police Department Officer Said Racist Things Multiple Times. The Cincinnati Police...
Here's your first look at proposed major changes to Cincinnati's commercial tax abatements
Cincinnati’s program for giving housing and commercial developments a break on property taxes could see major changes soon. City administration is proposing an overhaul aimed at better incentivizing new jobs, economic growth, and — for the first time ever — housing. Director of Community and Economic Development...
Hamilton County makes $10 million investment in affordable housing
A 2021 study that found 60,000 unused affordable home units need renovation caught the attention of county commissioners who plan to spend $10 million to bring those units to families who need them.
Community, advocates call for action on affordable housing
CINCINNATI(WKRC) - Affordable housing advocates made their voices heard at City Hall Wednesday, pleading for more to be done to provide housing and support throughout Cincinnati as inflation continues to skyrocket. "Give us the funds that we need to help us keep our homes and better our homes," said one...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’
More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Driver’s license reinstatement program in Montgomery County run through August
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency is giving parents a chance to get their driving privileges back through a special reinstatement program during the month of August, according to a media release. The lights at the Montgomery Administration Building will also be turning green now through...
Rib-off returns to Ohio State Fair
Fairgoers gathered at the 24th annual Pork Rib-Off competition to watch as barbecue chefs competed for top honors in the ribs, pulled pork and barbecue sauce categories at the Ohio State Fair on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Ohio Eats of Lewis Center, Ohio was awarded Grand Champion Pork Ribs and Bark Brothers BBQ of Cheviot, Ohio was awarded Grand Champion Pulled Pork. Ohio Eats was one of six contestants from across the state to compete in the annual event.
LGBTQ+ Marriage Pioneer, University of Cincinnati Grad Jim Obergefell to Battle D.J. Swearingen for Ohio's 89th District
The man who helped change the course of America's marriage equality through law is now hoping to do something similar in the political arena. Jim Obergefell, who attended the University of Cincinnati and was the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell vs. Hodges, won the Democratic nomination for Ohio's 89th House district during Ohio's special primary election on Aug. 2. He announced his candidacy in January and ran unopposed. As of press time at 9:30 p.m., Obergefell has 100% of the Democratic vote.
Rents costs rise amid economic challenges like inflation
Around the nation, rent prices continue to rise amid a flurry of other economic challenges, including soaring inflation rates. The challenges affect Ohioans as well, particularly those in Cincinnati, who have seen a sharp incline recently in asking rent price. Jon Leckie, a researcher at rent.com, joined Spectrum News to...
Former officer Scotty Johnson wants vote on zero tolerance language policy by month's end
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati councilman Scotty Johnson is upping the ante on his push to change a policy that governs what happens to police officers caught using language that's racist, homophobic or misogynistic. "We're looking to try to move this as fast as possible," Johnson said Wednesday. Johnson wants officers...
Maineville woman loses home to fire, then says contractor took her money
A Warren County single mom lost her home to a devastating fire. Now she claims she can't rebuild because a contractor took her insurance check, and never started work.
Commentary: Dayton still remembers 'the promises we made in the attic'
Three years have passed since the people of Dayton woke up to horrific news on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. In the wee hours of the morning, in the crowded and bustling Oregon Entertainment District, a lone gunman with a converted automatic rifle shot and killed nine people and wounded 17 more in the space of 32 seconds — innocent people standing in line at a taco truck; people lined up to get into a popular bar; people just milling in the middle of E. Fifth Street on a sultry summer night.
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
Covington commissioners consider helping residents with backflow valves, hear ARPA project proposals
The city is considering providing assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains. During their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night, Commissioners heard a proposal that would allow the city to partner with the Sanitation District...
Prosecutor: Parents stole thousands from families hoping to adopt fetus delivered drugged, stillborn
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people face fraud charges after receiving thousands of dollars for the adoption of a child delivered stillborn, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve. A Clermont County grand jury on Friday indicted Roxanne Barbara Hayes, 33, and Billy Ray Goforth, 21. The pair remain at-large....
