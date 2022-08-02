Cincinnati receives first opioid distributor settlement payment of $166,000

The man who helped change the course of America's marriage equality through law is now hoping to do something similar in the political arena. Jim Obergefell, who attended the University of Cincinnati and was the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell vs. Hodges, won the Democratic nomination for Ohio's 89th House district during Ohio's special primary election on Aug. 2. He announced his candidacy in January and ran unopposed. As of press time at 9:30 p.m., Obergefell has 100% of the Democratic vote.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO