McDonald's Japan is releasing a Doraemon milkshake with ramune flavour

Tokyo is giving out free Covid-19 self-test kits
With the current surge in Covid-19 infections across Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is now providing free rapid antigen self-test kits to those with Covid-19 symptoms. This new initiative is exclusive to Tokyoites in their 20s, born between August 2 1992 and August 1 2002. How to apply for your...
Kyoto's mysterious Ruriko-in Temple is open for nighttime illuminations this month
Located roughly 40 minutes from Kyoto Station by train is the small Buddhist temple of Ruriko-in. Famous for its beautiful Japanese garden and tearoom with a panoramic view of surrounding maple trees, Ruriko-in is one of the most popular attractions in the prefecture. Part of the temple’s appeal lies in its mystery, as it’s only open to the public for a handful of days every year.
The new Bar Sakura in Shibuya will listen to you complain about anything
Penny for your thoughts? At this new bar in Shibuya’s Nonbei Yokocho, you can pay to have someone listen to your pettiest complaints for a few hours. Whether you want to grumble about the current political climate or moan about work and your boss/colleague, the bartender at Bar Sakura will listen patiently and without judgement to whatever you need to get off your chest.
Japan’s Pokemon manhole covers are now available as collectibles
From Tokyo to Hokkaido, Pokémon manhole covers, also known as Pokéfuta, have been popping up all over the country. However, it can be quite a trek to see all the Pokéfuta scattered across multiple prefectures. To save you some time, you can now collect special merchandise featuring Pokéfuta at Village Vanguard stores.
Watch: Hokkaido hosted Japan’s biggest drone show featuring Pokemon
Otaru Ushiro Festival, also known as the Tide Festival, at Otaru city in Hokkaido is held on the last weekend of July every year. The three-day event is split into three parts, starting with the Ushio Furekomi opening ceremony with floats and dancers parading through the neighbourhood. Then there’s the...
The results are in: this is officially the greatest road trip in the UK
Summer is picking up speed in the UK, and the heatwave isn’t showing any sign of stopping. But if you’ve used up all your cash and annual leave on your holiday in Magaluf, what’s the next best thing? That’s right. It’s a road trip, baby.
Uno is releasing a special deck designed by Takashi Murakami
Just when you thought your favourite card game couldn’t get any cooler, Uno teamed up with contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a limited-edition deck. This special set of cards belongs to Uno’s Artiste Series, which in the past has released designs featuring works by iconic artists including Jean-Michel Basquait, Keith Haring and Nina Chanel Abney.
The best holiday villas in Singapore for a tropical staycation
If you've been dreaming about lounging around in a hammock while sipping on a fresh coconut in a villa, you're not alone. And even if you don't fancy leaving the country, there's no reason why you should put those tropical dreams on hold. Grab your closest friends and spend a weekend at these fancy holiday villas in Singapore and you'll be transported to the Maldives, Seminyak or Phuket in no time.
You can buy this entire Scottish island for less than the average London flat
Happen to have £350,000 lying around? You could treat yourself to your very own Scottish island – complete with a lighthouse, five-bedroom house, 28 acres of land, walled garden, helipad and bothy. Pladda Isles, just south of Arran on Scotland’s Atlantic Coast, is now on the market for...
The best French restaurants in Singapore
The golden age of French dining was never really over in Singapore. In recent years, it was French restaurants that dominated the recent editions of the Michelin Guide and there was a good handful of French restaurants that again clinched us spots on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. While decorated fine-dining establishments may get most of the limelight – as they should, Singapore has also been steadily building up a broad portfolio that traverses price points and culinary regions. Be hungry, be very hungry, for we have surveyed the landscape to spotlight the best French establishments worthy of your money.
Europe’s largest swing ride just opened in the UK, and it looks terrifying
Positively enjoy a sense of danger and peril? Actually like feeling like you’re basically about to die? Well, we’ve got some exciting news: Europe’s largest swing ride, the appropriately named ‘giant swing’, is set to open in Kent today. The 45-metre-drop swing is the latest...
Take a sneak peek at Roppongi Art Night 2022: 10m-tall Doraemon and more
It may be called Roppongi Art Night, but this highly anticipated art festival in central Tokyo runs for longer than you’d think. Scheduled for the long weekend from Saturday September 17 to Monday September 19, this neighbourhood-wide art extravaganza will feature roughly 100 events ranging from exhibitions and concerts to dance performances and talks. Many of these events will take place before and after as well as during the official programme dates, so there's a lot to see and do beyond those three days.
Enjoy all-you-can-drink champagne with jaw-dropping views of Tokyo Bay
There are plenty of beer gardens in Tokyo during summer where you can enjoy unlimited beer, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages for hours. If you’re looking for a similar deal that’s more lavish for a special date night, Manhattan at InterContinental Tokyo Bay has got you covered. Calling...
Celebrate National Mustard Day with a mustard-flavored donut
Mustard is on the menu for breakfast this Saturday.
Marriott Bonvoy launches the Lost Recipes campaign to revive the timeless traditions of Thai cuisine
Marriott Bonvoy is reviving Thailand’s time-honored culinary traditions with its new “Lost Recipes” series, which showcases a selection of highly authentic ancient dishes from all four corners of the kingdom. Guests and diners at many of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of properties across Thailand, from the tropical shores...
The best costume shops in Singapore
Need an outfit to guarantee you free drinks, entry to clubs and general admiration from your fellow monsters, zombies and creepy creatures? Whether it's Halloween, a themed get-together or just dressing up for fun, there are a handful of specialty shops around Singapore where you can get outfits for any theme and occassion. These shops stock Harry Potter costume, rocker outfits, outrageous wigs, and so much more – so get shopping.
A video tribute to Singapore
It’s Singapore’s 57th birthday in just a few days, and we’re all proud of what our little nation has achieved over the years. Some things just come off as quintessentially Singaporean. From cycling around in Pulau Ubin to ordering up our hawker faves, there’s plenty to do in our little red dot.
Revealed: these are officially the friendliest cities in the UK
What’s the nicest thing a neighbour has done for you? Spared some milk? Fed your cat when you went away? Or, crucially, signed for a parcel while you were out?. Whether you bashed metal pans with one another every Wednesday during lockdown or not, it’s fair to say the pandemic brought a lot of us together. But some cities obviously have better vibes than others. A new study from delivery company Evri has revealed the friendliest places in the country, and it turns out Yorkshire is the place to be. York, Leeds and Bradford all made the top ten.
In pictures: beautiful new gardens at London tube stations
It’s easy to think of the tube – especially in summer – as a grimy, crowded, hot, urban nightmare. It’s a great thing, sure, and London would be lost without it, but it doesn’t really suggest rural bliss. In fact, though, the tube is getting...
They are drinking this New England gin at Kate Middleton’s favorite hotel
The Anglo-American relationship has always been close. This “special relationship,” as Churchill called it, has garnered so much over the past century. First as allies, then as friends and now as business partners. In 2019 a local spirits entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin from Connecticut teamed up with the Earl of Carnarvon of Highclere Castle in Newbury, England to create Highclere Castle Gin.
