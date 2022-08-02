ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus Check Update: Millions to Get $750 TABOR Refunds in Mail

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
 3 days ago
green gator
3d ago

let me be the first to say don't believe any of it it's just something for these guys and be writing about I wouldn't even read the article.

Sunny Nelson
2d ago

you know it will be nice that you guys will stop talking about it and just let it come you know everybody will talk about it but they will be happy just to have it so just give it up if you guys are giving it out

KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
fox2detroit.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KKTV

WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
wgbh.org

No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care

It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
WLFI.com

Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers. The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
NorthcentralPA.com

State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
MarketRealist

Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?

New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
