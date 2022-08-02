ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Police to host 'National Night Out' event for community outreach

By CNY Central
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police respond to two shootings within two hours on Sabine Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department responded to two separate shooting with injuries incidents on Sabine Street on the westside of the city towards the Skunk City neighborhood. At 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers responded to the the 200 block of Sabine Street, locating a 32-year-old male...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Crouse, Upstate finally ready to discuss merger with public

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you are wondering what the proposed merger between Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Hospital will mean for your care, you may be left with many unanswered questions. Now for the first time, the public will get a chance to learn more about the proposed acquisition....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse water main break impacts service citywide

The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a break on a 24 inch water main at North Geddes Street and Erie Boulevard West, City Hall said Friday evening. The break is impacting water service citywide. Some residents are without water service and others may experience reduced pressure. Some...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SPD Chief: some people are waiting "hours and hours and hours before we get there"

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says "we don't do quite as good with the priority two's or, clearly with the priority three's...which sometimes, wait hours and hours and hours before we get there. Loud music, loitering, things like that," referring to the hierarchy of calls his officers respond to during theirs shifts.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Community Outreach#Syracuse Police#Central New York
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: Gatekeeper K9 Rescue

Syracuse, NY — Gatekeeper K9 Rescue has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The agency steps in to rescue dogs that have gone missing. You can learn more about Gatekeeper K9 Rescue's mission on their website. “CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cnycentral.com

Fulton Police searching for missing 16-year-old

FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was reported missing by her guardian on Monday, August 1 around 3:30 a.m. Natalie Steele of Fulton has been known to frequent locations in Oswego County as well as in Syracuse and Cayuga County.
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Do you recognize this North Syracuse bank robbery suspect?

North Syracuse, NY — The North Syracuse Police Department is investigating a bank robbery and is asking for help to identify the suspect. It happened on Tuesday at 12:39 p.m. at Solvay Bank located at 628 S. Main Street, police said. According to Police, the suspect is a white...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Construction begins on $75 million rehab of public housing in Ithaca

Ithaca, NY — The state is beginning a $75 million investment to upgrade outdated public housing in Ithaca. Overlook Terrace and Southview Garden will be renovated. That work will include the replacement and upgrade of doors, flooring, bathrooms, kitchens, and appliances. There will also be substantial improvements to the building as a whole, along with dealing with asbestos in the buildings.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom in the water

Town of Lafayette, NY — The Onondaga County Health Department closed Jamesville Beach for swimming on Friday because of the visual presence of an algal bloom. The county health department says water sampling will be done to make sure there are no toxins before the beach can reopen. Algal blooms can turn water green and form thick surface scum on the water. Some have toxins which can cause eye and skin irritation, diarrhea or vomiting if ingested.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor businesses react to approval of $85 million aquarium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, with County Executive Ryan McMahon promising it could revitalize the neighborhood. Although many people in the community have said the money would be...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Rick Springfield to perform at del Lago in September

WATERLOO, N.Y. — Musician Rick Springfield has been added to the concert lineup for del Lago Resort and Casino's Vine Showroom this fall, the casino announced. The show is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 8:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday. Springfield is the creator of some...
WATERLOO, NY
cnycentral.com

Tensions flare between opposing factions of Cayuga Nation

Varick, N.Y. — Tensions are rising again in the Cayuga Nation, stemming from a conflict between two factions on the tribe's land in Seneca County. Sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday to a scene in Varick for a report of suspicious activity. They found a conflict over the demolition of buildings ordered by Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown.
SENECA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy