Syracuse Police to host 'National Night Out' event for community outreach

Syracuse Police respond to two shootings within two hours on Sabine Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department responded to two separate shooting with injuries incidents on Sabine Street on the westside of the city towards the Skunk City neighborhood. At 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers responded to the the 200 block of Sabine Street, locating a 32-year-old male...
Crouse, Upstate finally ready to discuss merger with public
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you are wondering what the proposed merger between Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Hospital will mean for your care, you may be left with many unanswered questions. Now for the first time, the public will get a chance to learn more about the proposed acquisition....
Syracuse water main break impacts service citywide
The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a break on a 24 inch water main at North Geddes Street and Erie Boulevard West, City Hall said Friday evening. The break is impacting water service citywide. Some residents are without water service and others may experience reduced pressure. Some...
NYC brewery Singlecut Beersmiths to expand to Central New York with newest tap room
MANLIUS, N.Y. — Craft beer maker 'Singlecut Beersmith's' is expanding into the Central New York area with a new tap room called The Singlecut Barn. The tap room, slated to open sometime in September of this year, will serve Singlecut's craft beers in a historic 200-year-old barn, located in The Yard art community in Manlius.
Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
New York State Fair holding 20-hour flash sale Thursday morning for 20-day countdown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With 20 days left until the start of the 2022 New York State Fair, the fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The sale will run exclusively for...
"Stop speaking up." Syracuse school teacher says district culture is hurting staff numbers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District needs to 126 teachers by next month, seeing a higher rate of resignations and retirements compared to prior years. For some, choosing to stay wasn't an easy decision. "I love the students, I think that's the main dilemma," a teacher told...
SPD Chief: some people are waiting "hours and hours and hours before we get there"
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says "we don't do quite as good with the priority two's or, clearly with the priority three's...which sometimes, wait hours and hours and hours before we get there. Loud music, loitering, things like that," referring to the hierarchy of calls his officers respond to during theirs shifts.
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
Syracuse police, understaffed, take 3 hours to respond to domestic violence call
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tuesday evening, people along Houston Avenue in Syracuse rallied for their 78-year-old neighbor after her adult son arrived at her home - not for the first time - to verbally berate her, violently destroying her property. They were by her side for three hours waiting for...
Syracuse apartment fire leaves mother and daughter and other residents left without a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left over a dozen residents displaced after a fire ripped through a three-story building at Clarendon Heights Apartments on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road. "As soon as the firefighters opened up the doors at the fire station,...
CNY Tuesdays: Gatekeeper K9 Rescue
Syracuse, NY — Gatekeeper K9 Rescue has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The agency steps in to rescue dogs that have gone missing. You can learn more about Gatekeeper K9 Rescue's mission on their website. “CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his...
Fulton Police searching for missing 16-year-old
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was reported missing by her guardian on Monday, August 1 around 3:30 a.m. Natalie Steele of Fulton has been known to frequent locations in Oswego County as well as in Syracuse and Cayuga County.
Do you recognize this North Syracuse bank robbery suspect?
North Syracuse, NY — The North Syracuse Police Department is investigating a bank robbery and is asking for help to identify the suspect. It happened on Tuesday at 12:39 p.m. at Solvay Bank located at 628 S. Main Street, police said. According to Police, the suspect is a white...
Construction begins on $75 million rehab of public housing in Ithaca
Ithaca, NY — The state is beginning a $75 million investment to upgrade outdated public housing in Ithaca. Overlook Terrace and Southview Garden will be renovated. That work will include the replacement and upgrade of doors, flooring, bathrooms, kitchens, and appliances. There will also be substantial improvements to the building as a whole, along with dealing with asbestos in the buildings.
Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom in the water
Town of Lafayette, NY — The Onondaga County Health Department closed Jamesville Beach for swimming on Friday because of the visual presence of an algal bloom. The county health department says water sampling will be done to make sure there are no toxins before the beach can reopen. Algal blooms can turn water green and form thick surface scum on the water. Some have toxins which can cause eye and skin irritation, diarrhea or vomiting if ingested.
Syracuse Inner Harbor businesses react to approval of $85 million aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, with County Executive Ryan McMahon promising it could revitalize the neighborhood. Although many people in the community have said the money would be...
Rick Springfield to perform at del Lago in September
WATERLOO, N.Y. — Musician Rick Springfield has been added to the concert lineup for del Lago Resort and Casino's Vine Showroom this fall, the casino announced. The show is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 8:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday. Springfield is the creator of some...
Tensions flare between opposing factions of Cayuga Nation
Varick, N.Y. — Tensions are rising again in the Cayuga Nation, stemming from a conflict between two factions on the tribe's land in Seneca County. Sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday to a scene in Varick for a report of suspicious activity. They found a conflict over the demolition of buildings ordered by Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown.
A hot, sticky, humid Wednesday draws Central New Yorkers out to the ice cream stand
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With the hazy, hot and humid weather this week, staying cool could be a tough task. The humidity is yielding Central New Yorkers to the ice cream stand to cool off. Outside of Fifi’s ice cream in Syracuse, about two-dozen people sat outside to enjoy a...
