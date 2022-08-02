ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.5.22

Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?. The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis’ actions on property insurance crisis

'This dire situation demands immediate and meaningful action that protects Florida consumers.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to stabilize Florida’s troubled property insurance market. Fried, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to replace DeSantis, wrote to DeSantis on Thursday slamming...
FLORIDA STATE
Al Hernandez: Health care executive wants to restore school district where teachers are leaving

After fleeing Cuba with his family, a teenager thrived thanks to his teachers. Decades later, he would like to pay them back. In April 1980, 125,000 Cubans climbed aboard boats in the port of Mariel west of Havana. The first of the refugees arrived in Florida the next day. A joint agreement between the two countries allowed for mass migration, which followed a worsening Cuban economy.
FLORIDA STATE
Joe Henderson: Andrew Warren learns the cost of defying Ron DeSantis

The Governor suspended the Hillsborough State Attorney for saying he wouldn't prosecute abortion cases. Andrew Warren has routinely displayed an independent streak since becoming Tampa’s 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney in 2016. While many might consider that refreshing, it’s a liability when Ron DeSantis is (sort of) your boss.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Board of Medicine takes aim at treatments for transgender youths

Board of Medicine Vice Chairman and Fort Lauderdale physician Kevin Cairns was the only Board member to oppose the rulemaking. Members of the state medical board have agreed to initiate rules that could ban physicians from providing gender-affirming care to transgender people under the age of 18, while also limiting access to care to adults.
FLORIDA STATE
Maxwell Frost continues to add union endorsements in CD 10

AFL-CIO, AFSCME, teachers, nurses unions are endorsing Frost. Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost continues to round up labor backing for his run in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, announcing endorsements from the AFL-CIO and several other unions. Frost’s latest list also includes endorsements from the American Federation of State, County and...
FLORIDA STATE
Pro-small business organization backs Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

The lawmaker holds a 90% grade with the national business group. One of the largest business groups in the country is now backing Republican Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner. The National Federation of Independent Businesses is endorsing the Senate President. The group cited the Trilby lawmaker’s long history...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Home Builders Association endorses Jimmy Patronis in re-election bid

The Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) is endorsing Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis in his bid for re-election. “CFO Patronis has worked hard to combat insurance fraud and make sure that the housing market is growing,” said Florida Home Builders Association CEO Rusty Payton. “We...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Chamber endorses Ashley Moody for re-election

Three Democrats are vying for the chance to face her in November. The Florida Chamber of Commerce is backing Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in her re-election bid. In announcing its endorsement, the Chamber highlighted the incumbent’s dedication to the rule of law and work to combat human trafficking.
FLORIDA STATE
Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension

‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
FLORIDA STATE
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida’s red tide response called too limited, too slow

'I don’t think legislators are going to really endorse bigger sticks in this situation.'. Florida government, when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, can end up on the side that it’s better to allow pollution, and try to do something about it on the back end, than prevent that pollution in the first place. That’s causing a serious problem in getting a handle on the state’s red tide affliction.
FLORIDA STATE

