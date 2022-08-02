Read on sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in Ramona Not Expected to Survive: San Diego Deputies
A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Ramona, authorities said Friday. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the 1800 block of La Brea Street, near Pickford Street, around 7 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics transported him to...
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Homicide detectives investigate discovery of body in Lakeside pond
A body was found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School early Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported.
Good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman
Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake in Lakeside to rescue drowning woman on Monday evening.
Man Pleads Guilty in Retiree’s Stabbing Death at Oceanside Beach House
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 77-year-old retiree at the victim’s Oceanside beach house. Carey Lamont Reid Jr., 24, is set to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison for the Aug. 14, 2018, slaying of John Roth, who was stabbed in the neck while lying on his couch.
1 year later, San Diego man’s murder still unsolved
One year after a San Diego man was gunned down at a community park, authorities put out a call for information on his killer this week.
Woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash near Liberty Station
The collision occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard, in the Roseville/Fleetridge neighborhood, police said.
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Car Accident on State Route 78 [Oceanside, CA]
OCEANSIDE, CA (August 3, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one person was pronounced dead following a car accident on State Route 78. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Jefferson Street. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain...
Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.
NBC San Diego
‘A Lot of Anger': El Cajon Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman
Niurca Rios loved to get everyone up and dancing, her family said. On July 27 at 8:49 p.m., though, Rios was standing on the sidewalk near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 at Second Street in El Cajon when she was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene.
kusi.com
Two men plead guilty to shooting a 17-year-old boy to death at Sunset View Park
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.
kusi.com
NBC Bay Area
‘She Was So Joyful' Say Sisters of Woman Killed in Coronado Drunk Driving Crash
Family have identified Sarai Valentina Olvera, 26, as the woman killed in a car crash overnight Friday in Coronado. Coronado police originally said the victim was 25-years-old. On Monday NBC 7 spoke with Sarai's family from Riverside who remembers her as a loving and fun sister. "So was so joyful,...
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
Teen girl convicted of assault, hate crime in Lakeside stabbing
The defendant, whose name was withheld because she is a minor, was found guilty of assault and a hate crime allegation in the April 16 incident.
L.A. Weekly
Sarai Valentina Olvera Dead, Erwin Mejia Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Orange Avenue [Coronado, CA]
26-Year-Old Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Collision near 10th Street. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m., in 1100 block of Orange Avenue on July 29th. Officers were dispatched to a reported crash involving a speeding vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ramos. According to reports, Ramos was traveling at speeds around 60 to...
