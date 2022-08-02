ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

NBC San Diego

Man Shot in Ramona Not Expected to Survive: San Diego Deputies

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Ramona, authorities said Friday. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the 1800 block of La Brea Street, near Pickford Street, around 7 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics transported him to...
RAMONA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Dead after Car Accident on State Route 78 [Oceanside, CA]

OCEANSIDE, CA (August 3, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one person was pronounced dead following a car accident on State Route 78. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Jefferson Street. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Two men plead guilty to shooting a 17-year-old boy to death at Sunset View Park

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.

