Read on heraldcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
heraldcourier.com
Former delegate Joe Johnson passes away at age 90
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90. A native of Washington County, Virginia, Johnson served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1970 and then again from 1990 to 2014. Upon his return to politics, Johnson’s lone contested race was for the former 6th District seat in November 1989. After redistricting, he was then unopposed in 11 consecutive elections to represent the 4th District, which includes the town of Abingdon and Washington County. He was an attorney whose practice was based in Abingdon.
heraldcourier.com
Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors
In the wake of historic flooding that ravaged 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky last week, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will support recovery efforts with a community-wide drive to collect diapers and baby wipes for affected families. Donations will benefit survivors of the flooding, which has displaced hundreds...
heraldcourier.com
Region has seen 19 COVID deaths in recent days
The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized. New cases rose 14% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties to 2,256 from July 24 to July 30, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eight of those 10 counties registered increases over the prior week, with Sullivan County reporting more than 600 new cases, or nearly 100 more than the previous week. Washington County Tennessee recorded the region’s largest jump with 446 new cases – 63.7 per day – or 121 more than the prior week.
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | Jim Lauderdale set to return to BR&RR on Sept. 11 at 2:15 p.m.
Doug Gray saddled up to celebrate 50 years of the Marshall Tucker Band this year. Gray gallops aboard the Marshall Tucker Band to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia Saturday, Aug. 6. With more hits to sing than John Wayne had horses to ride, lead singer Gray stands as one of the few Southern rock stalwarts remaining from its 1970s heyday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Jones named JC market president
Arch Jones has recently been named Johnson City market president for Renasant Bank. A native of Johnson City, Jones brings more than 20 years of banking, insurance and wealth management experience with him to this position. Jones will be based at the 105 West King Street location, and will serve alongside Renasant’s established team members Randy Humphreys and Wayne Lewis.
heraldcourier.com
McWhorter says Tennessee's economic development is not slowing down
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The new Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TECD) Commissioner, Stuart McWhorter, congratulated local officials on $388 million in capital investment in 2021 Friday during a Regional Town Hall at Northeast State Community College and said despite an unclear economic forecast, economic development in Tennessee is not slowing down.
heraldcourier.com
United Way of Southwest Virginia sets up additional funds for flood donations
Less than a month after creating a Disaster Relief Fund to help flood victims in Buchanan County, United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has announced the creation of new funds to assist Dickenson and Wise counties following the late July floods that forced evacuations and caused property damage to homes and businesses there.
heraldcourier.com
Registration open for Senior Olympics
Registration for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics is open until Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Senior Olympics will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8 in venues around Kingsport, Tennessee and Johnson City, Tennessee. Athletes must be 50 years of age or older. People are also reading…. Some of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill
BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol's YMCA 're-energized' by $800,000 renovation
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh off an $800,000 renovation that is breathing new life into the Bristol community hub. “I think even the...
heraldcourier.com
School Board member questions council over $100K taken from budget
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bristol Tennessee School Board member wants the city to return $100,000 to the school system’s budget after it was removed in June. City School Board member Jill Harrison addressed the Bristol Tennessee City Council Tuesday expressing clear frustration over an apparent lack of communication between the two bodies on budgeting. In delivering a lengthy school board liaison report, Harrison addressed the city’s amending of $100,000 out of the school system’s budget.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon’s Arts Depot to exhibit works from 10 Appalachian artists
Abingdon’s Arts Depot is slated to showcase 10 Appalachian artists from EAT/ART, an exhibition space that started in a dining room. In the earliest stages of the pandemic, Johnson City-based Jocelyn Mathewes hungered for a way to support her art and that of her fellow Appalachian artists when every gallery space, convention, or show shuttered.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Now is your opportunity to own a secluded home in The Virginian. Sited on approximately 3.84 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac this stately home offers quality throughout. Upon entering the foyer you'll be greeted with soaring ceilings welcoming you into the great room. The open concept leads you from the great room into a massive chefs kitchen, equipped with new top of the line appliances, oversized island great for entertaining and beautiful maple kitchen cabinetry. The master suite is located on the main level and features a sitting room/office with a gas fireplace and a wonderful master bath with s fantastic closet, double vanities and separate tub and shower. Also on this level you'll find the laundry room, half bath, wonderful screened in porch and deck. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms (don't forget to check out the hidden closet in one) and a Jack and Jill Bath. There is also a ton of closet space. On the lower level prepare to be amazed. The den offers a gas fireplace and surround sound. The guest suite features natural light and a full bath. There is also a half bath and tons of storage. The golf cart garage is also located on this level. The home features a circular drive for all of your vehicles and is perfect for your guests. This one won't last long, so make an appointment today.
heraldcourier.com
Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football. Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.
heraldcourier.com
Braeden Church fills a key role for Wise County Central this season
WISE, Va. – It’s a new era for Wise County Central in football. The Warriors graduated 13 seniors, including several multi-year starters, from an 8-4 team. Meanwhile, Jason Mullins has replaced Luke Owens as the head coach. One vital piece has returned. Braeden Church, an athletic 6-foot and...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record
Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell. Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group. She...
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Saturday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Venable wins reelection with more than 66% of the vote
Incumbent County Mayor Richard Venable won another term in office in the Sullivan County General Election Thursday with more than 66% of the vote. Venable defeated his closest independent challenger by more than 3,000 votes finishing with 66.26% of the vote over independent Val Edwards who had 25.25% of the total followed by independent candidate Bobby Weaver who garnered 8.49% of the total.
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Abingdon soccer star Oyos signs with English team
Former Abingdon High School star Gillian Oyos has signed with Newcastle United Women of England. Oyos started 59 of the 61 matches she played over the course of her career at UNC Asheville and finished with seven goals and four assists. They compete in FA Women’s National League Division One...
Comments / 0