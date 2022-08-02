Now is your opportunity to own a secluded home in The Virginian. Sited on approximately 3.84 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac this stately home offers quality throughout. Upon entering the foyer you'll be greeted with soaring ceilings welcoming you into the great room. The open concept leads you from the great room into a massive chefs kitchen, equipped with new top of the line appliances, oversized island great for entertaining and beautiful maple kitchen cabinetry. The master suite is located on the main level and features a sitting room/office with a gas fireplace and a wonderful master bath with s fantastic closet, double vanities and separate tub and shower. Also on this level you'll find the laundry room, half bath, wonderful screened in porch and deck. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms (don't forget to check out the hidden closet in one) and a Jack and Jill Bath. There is also a ton of closet space. On the lower level prepare to be amazed. The den offers a gas fireplace and surround sound. The guest suite features natural light and a full bath. There is also a half bath and tons of storage. The golf cart garage is also located on this level. The home features a circular drive for all of your vehicles and is perfect for your guests. This one won't last long, so make an appointment today.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO