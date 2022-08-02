ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Police searching for suspect in roommate death

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iq5KX_0h1SkAsE00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a person who they said killed a roommate at a north Austin home Monday night.

The Austin Police Department said officers were called to the home on the corner of Bradford and Fairfield drives just after 11 p.m. The home is just south of Navarro Early College High School in the North Austin Civic Association neighborhood.

Austin pet grooming salons report rash of break-ins

Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the person likely died of blunt force trauma, and the incident likely occurred in the bedroom.

Police know who the suspect is but gave no description. APD said the suspect left in a vehicle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFee4_0h1SkAsE00
    Austin Police are investigating a homicide on Bradford Drive in north Austin. The homicide took place the night of Aug. 1, 2022. (Candy Rodriguez/KXAN Photo)
  • Austin Police are investigating a homicide on Bradford Drive in north Austin. The homicide took place the night of Aug. 1, 2022. (Candy Rodriguez/KXAN Photo)

Officers were questioning a third roommate who was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommate#Salons#Violent Crime#Bradford Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
fox7austin.com

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RadarOnline

Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say

Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy