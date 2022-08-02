Austin Police searching for suspect in roommate death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a person who they said killed a roommate at a north Austin home Monday night.

The Austin Police Department said officers were called to the home on the corner of Bradford and Fairfield drives just after 11 p.m. The home is just south of Navarro Early College High School in the North Austin Civic Association neighborhood.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the person likely died of blunt force trauma, and the incident likely occurred in the bedroom.

Police know who the suspect is but gave no description. APD said the suspect left in a vehicle.

Austin Police are investigating a homicide on Bradford Drive in north Austin. The homicide took place the night of Aug. 1, 2022. (Candy Rodriguez/KXAN Photo)

Officers were questioning a third roommate who was not hurt.

