Healthcare Financing Gains Broader Acceptance With Patients, Providers

Healthcare Represents 20% of GDP That Desperately Needs Payments Efficiency
At more than $4 trillion, healthcare spending in the United States accounts for nearly 20% of gross domestic product (GDP), a far greater share than other Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD) countries. There are many reasons for this disparity, but inefficiency and ineffectiveness in purchasing and payments loom large among them.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
CVS Q2: ‘Digital First Approach’ Drives Boost in Convenience, Community Health
CVS Health said its “digital first strategy” is driving increases in its online customer base and visits to its MinuteClinic as the nation’s largest retail pharmacy chain repositions itself as a community health destination. The comments come as the Rhode Island-based company reported second-quarter earnings results Wednesday...
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?
AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
Payoneer Named Payment Provider for ZEPETO Metaverse
Korean internet company Naver Z has chosen Payoneer to serve as the global payment provider for ZEPETO, its 320 million-member metaverse platform. “This partnership marks Payoneer’s increased focus on the content creator industry and how it connects entertainment platforms with their global ecosystem,” the payments company said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release.
Amwell Announces Pact to Power CVS Virtual Care Offering During Q2 Call
Amwell is driving ahead with its vision of becoming a platform of platforms with its Converge initiative with clients — most notably CVS Health — as the company moves aggressively to become a dominant player in the space in what it called a “transitional time.”. On a...
EMEA Daily: Wirex Credit Launches in UK and Expands Crypto Collateral Options; Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wirex launches its credit solution in the U.K., healthcare startup Cera raises $320 million, and PYMNTS spoke to the CEO of South Africa-based FinTech Stitch. Digital-first home healthcare provider Cera has raised $320 million in equity and debt funding, which will allow...
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
Chewy Expands Wellness Offerings With Pet Insurance
Online pet product retailer Chewy has expanded its pet health offerings with a suite of insurance and wellness plans for pets. The program, known as CarePlus, is currently available in 31 states and will be offered nationwide by the later part of this year, Chewy said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
NEW REPORT: Supporting Resilient Growth While Navigating Black Swan Events
Managing global risk has become more complicated than ever. Risk managers must not only confront issues of maintaining global regulatory compliance concerning anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) standards but also contend with global events that cause marketplace uncertainty and often threaten to disrupt how organizations do business internationally.
All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way
The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
Voice of the CFO: CFOs Keep Communication Open and Oversight Tight in 2022
For a leveraged finance business that must react to a lot of push and pulls in the market, awareness, preparedness and measurability are key capabilities. “The best view, most up-to-date view I can have, the more we can be reactive and even proactive at times in this environment,” Roland Jeon, chief financial officer (CFO) at Kafene, told PYMNTS. “We know that rates are going to rise, so we can proactively pull some levers to make sure that our economics are protected, we can still deliver the best pricing and the best products to the consumers, and we still have a lot of leverage and the resources to grow as a company.”
Cover Genius and Zip Team on BNPL Protection
InsurTech company Cover Genius announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that it has entered a partnership with Zip, an Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, to offer customers tailored protection embedded into the payment process and Zip’s wallet experience. The partnership will also allow customers to add insurance to their...
Plastiq Plans SPAC Merger With Colonnade in Move to Go Public
Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that empowers the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) economy, is planning to go public via a merger with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once the deal closes, the combined company, as a publicly-listed entity, will have an implied estimated enterprise...
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How to Avoid Becoming a Consumer’s Unwanted Subscription
Subscriptions have become a source of both promise and peril for consumers. The increase in subscription-based goods and services presents people with more choice and flexibility, and they are signing up in record numbers. One survey found that half of all consumers now subscribe to video streaming services, while 41% have a membership with a shopping service such as Amazon Prime. Audio, news and gaming subscriptions are also popular.
Dai or Die: ‘Payment Stablecoins’ and Why the Taxonomy of Crypto Matters
With a market capitalization of almost $7.5 billion, Maker’s Dai token is the 12th largest cryptocurrency overall, and the fourth-largest stablecoin behind Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USD Coin and Binance USD. But if the cryptocurrency regulation bill a pair of U.S. senators introduced in June — the “Responsible...
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
