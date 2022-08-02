ClickBank CFO: Localized Payments, Streamlined FX, Key to Global Expansion

Cryptocurrency and payments ecosystem Wirex has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and developed additional features, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4) Wirex crypto-back credit lines are now available to users in the United Kingdom, and the platform has also added WXT as a token to be used as collateral. Launched last month on the Wirex app, Wirex Credit allows users to borrow crypto-backed credit lines of up to $100,000.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO