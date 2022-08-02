ClickBank CFO: Localized Payments, Streamlined FX, Key to Global Expansion

Read on www.pymnts.com
AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?
AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
EMEA Daily: Wirex Credit Launches in UK and Expands Crypto Collateral Options; Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wirex launches its credit solution in the U.K., healthcare startup Cera raises $320 million, and PYMNTS spoke to the CEO of South Africa-based FinTech Stitch. Digital-first home healthcare provider Cera has raised $320 million in equity and debt funding, which will allow...
Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
Plastiq Plans SPAC Merger With Colonnade in Move to Go Public
Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that empowers the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) economy, is planning to go public via a merger with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once the deal closes, the combined company, as a publicly-listed entity, will have an implied estimated enterprise...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
JCPenney Gets Extreme Makeover With Assist From Shoppers’ Smartphones
Hailing from the dawn of modern retailing, JCPenney (JCP) is reinventing itself as a slimmed-down digital-savvy merchant, connecting with customers by creating seamless journeys and 21st century experiences. That’s meant a makeover for how the storied brand defines engagement. In a conversation for the series “Digital Payments Flip the...
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
Dai or Die: ‘Payment Stablecoins’ and Why the Taxonomy of Crypto Matters
With a market capitalization of almost $7.5 billion, Maker’s Dai token is the 12th largest cryptocurrency overall, and the fourth-largest stablecoin behind Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USD Coin and Binance USD. But if the cryptocurrency regulation bill a pair of U.S. senators introduced in June — the “Responsible...
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
Wirex Expands Credit Program to UK, Introduces New Crypto Collateral Options
Cryptocurrency and payments ecosystem Wirex has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and developed additional features, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4) Wirex crypto-back credit lines are now available to users in the United Kingdom, and the platform has also added WXT as a token to be used as collateral. Launched last month on the Wirex app, Wirex Credit allows users to borrow crypto-backed credit lines of up to $100,000.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates
Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
Same-Day ACH Payments Double in Q2
The ACH Network moved 7.5 billion payments totaling nearly $20 trillion value during the second quarter, according to an announcement from Nacha, the industry group responsible for running the protocol. Year-over-year change metrics included:. Same-day payment nearly doubled, rising 94.4% to $486 billion on a volume increase of 24.4%. About...
Open Banking Weekly: Europe Makes Strides in Open Payments
This week in Europe, London-based open finance platforms Yapily and Ecospend rolled out new initiatives to drive open payment adoption in the U.K., and Germany’s Airbank teamed up with Klarna Kosma to secure access to account information from 15,000 banks in 26 countries. As open banking continues to transform...
All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way
The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
