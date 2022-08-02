Receipt Data Bridges Loyalty Gap for Savvy Retailers and Banks

Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
JCPenney Gets Extreme Makeover With Assist From Shoppers’ Smartphones
Hailing from the dawn of modern retailing, JCPenney (JCP) is reinventing itself as a slimmed-down digital-savvy merchant, connecting with customers by creating seamless journeys and 21st century experiences. That’s meant a makeover for how the storied brand defines engagement. In a conversation for the series “Digital Payments Flip the...
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?
AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B
Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone
Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How to Avoid Becoming a Consumer’s Unwanted Subscription
Subscriptions have become a source of both promise and peril for consumers. The increase in subscription-based goods and services presents people with more choice and flexibility, and they are signing up in record numbers. One survey found that half of all consumers now subscribe to video streaming services, while 41% have a membership with a shopping service such as Amazon Prime. Audio, news and gaming subscriptions are also popular.
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping
Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
Open Banking Weekly: Europe Makes Strides in Open Payments
This week in Europe, London-based open finance platforms Yapily and Ecospend rolled out new initiatives to drive open payment adoption in the U.K., and Germany’s Airbank teamed up with Klarna Kosma to secure access to account information from 15,000 banks in 26 countries. As open banking continues to transform...
Ulta Beauty Launches Emerging Tech Fund to Boost in-Store and Online Innovation
Cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty is looking to improve its online and in-store experiences via the launch of a new $20 million innovation fund that will investment in emerging technology startups. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) company press release, the new Prisma Ventures will invest in tech startups...
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way
The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
Payoneer Named Payment Provider for ZEPETO Metaverse
Korean internet company Naver Z has chosen Payoneer to serve as the global payment provider for ZEPETO, its 320 million-member metaverse platform. “This partnership marks Payoneer’s increased focus on the content creator industry and how it connects entertainment platforms with their global ecosystem,” the payments company said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release.
Inflation Increasing Consumer, Merchant Use of Digital Payments
“Belt tightening is something we are seeing across the economy, and everyone is trying to squeeze more out of the payment process.”. That’s what Tom Donovan, principal solution consultant at ACI Worldwide, told PYMNTS in an interview, adding the preference for digital payments in a period of macro uncertainty has had some positive impact for consumers, banks and merchant. The evolution of payments technologies has improved security for users — and cash flow for the firms they do business with. Additionally, he said, the pandemic has driven the adoption of alternative payment methods.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates
Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0