For a leveraged finance business that must react to a lot of push and pulls in the market, awareness, preparedness and measurability are key capabilities. “The best view, most up-to-date view I can have, the more we can be reactive and even proactive at times in this environment,” Roland Jeon, chief financial officer (CFO) at Kafene, told PYMNTS. “We know that rates are going to rise, so we can proactively pull some levers to make sure that our economics are protected, we can still deliver the best pricing and the best products to the consumers, and we still have a lot of leverage and the resources to grow as a company.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO