Floods and storms drive global insured catastrophe losses of USD 38 billion in first half of 2022, Swiss Re Institute estimates

Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
Despite its fury, China's actual response to Pelosi's Taiwan trip looks like its standard playbook, experts say
China announced live-fire drills around Taiwan and banned thousands of food imports after Pelosi's visit. Two experts say that's all expected.
An engineer at one of Europe's busiest airports says they're 'ashamed' to work there amid a summer of 'crying little kids' and endless lines
The engineer was one of several Heathrow airport staff who told the Financial Times about their experience of labor shortages and summer travel chaos.
The short life of a semi-secret jet set the stage for development of the stealthy F-22 and F-35
The F-22 and the F-35 are among the most sophisticated fighter jets in the world. But before there was the F-22 or the F-35, there was the YF-118G, known as the "Bird of Prey." The YF-118G only flew a few times in the 1990s, but it set the stage for...
Dueling bids for US-made fighter jets could inflame tensions between 2 of NATO's least friendly members
Turkey and Greece have both asked to buy new US fighter jets, and they might not both get what they want.
China sanctions Pelosi and her family in revenge for her Taiwan visit, calling it an 'egregious provocation'
Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week after China warned her not to. China has long pressured other countries not to recognize Taiwan as a country.
US orders aircraft carrier to stay near Taiwan as Chinese planes and ships deploy near the island and missiles fly in response to Pelosi's visit
Taiwan's defense ministry said China's military sent 68 aircraft and 13 ships to participate in military drills around the Taiwan Strait on Friday.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is missing a turbine that's keeping natural-gas flows out of Russia slow, and Russia and Germany are caught in a blame game over it
Europe depends on Russia for 40% of its natural gas. It's fretting over a winter energy crisis because Russia has been slowing natural-gas flows.
Chinese tourist hot spot Sanya imposes COVID lockdown
SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The southern Chinese beach holiday city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and shut its public transport system to try to stop a COVID-19 outbreak during its peak tourist season.
Going once, going twice... Pakistan lions up for auction
A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors next week to free up space for a pride that won't stop growing. "I will try to buy two to three lions for sure," he told AFP, adding the auction was a good way to diversify the gene pool for private collectors who already owned a big cat.
China's social media users were threatening war over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Now they're talking about sand.
With the chances of an all-out war diminishing, Chinese social media users have rallied en masse behind a sand export ban against Taiwan.
The US military came up with its own ill-fated plan to invade Taiwan during World War II
China has vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing's control and to do so by force is necessary. That means the Chinese military has likely drawn up plans for an invasion of the self-ruled island. US military planners were making similar plans 80 years ago, but they ruled out such an...
This 3D-printed house features an ultra-modern interior and smart technology — see inside
A German architecture firm constructed the country's first 3D-printed house. The firm, Mense-Korte, built the house in Beckum, near Münster, in western Germany. See inside the 1,722-square-foot award-winning home. This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on July 23, 2022. The architecture firm Mense-Korte...
Some of Taiwan's 7-Eleven outlets said an 'unknown source' hacked their store TVs to display the message 'Warmonger Pelosi get out of Taiwan'
Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Palace said cyberattack traffic on its website spiked by 200 times hours before Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei.
