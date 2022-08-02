Rising Decline Rates Increase Merchant Interest in Payments Orchestration

“Belt tightening is something we are seeing across the economy, and everyone is trying to squeeze more out of the payment process.”. That’s what Tom Donovan, principal solution consultant at ACI Worldwide, told PYMNTS in an interview, adding the preference for digital payments in a period of macro uncertainty has had some positive impact for consumers, banks and merchant. The evolution of payments technologies has improved security for users — and cash flow for the firms they do business with. Additionally, he said, the pandemic has driven the adoption of alternative payment methods.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO