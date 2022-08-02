ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Decline Rates Increase Merchant Interest in Payments Orchestration

pymnts

Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments

Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?

Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
NEW REPORT: Supporting Resilient Growth While Navigating Black Swan Events

Managing global risk has become more complicated than ever. Risk managers must not only confront issues of maintaining global regulatory compliance concerning anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) standards but also contend with global events that cause marketplace uncertainty and often threaten to disrupt how organizations do business internationally.
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation

We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates

Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam

Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
Inflation Increasing Consumer, Merchant Use of Digital Payments

“Belt tightening is something we are seeing across the economy, and everyone is trying to squeeze more out of the payment process.”. That’s what Tom Donovan, principal solution consultant at ACI Worldwide, told PYMNTS in an interview, adding the preference for digital payments in a period of macro uncertainty has had some positive impact for consumers, banks and merchant. The evolution of payments technologies has improved security for users — and cash flow for the firms they do business with. Additionally, he said, the pandemic has driven the adoption of alternative payment methods.
Same-Day ACH Payments Double in Q2

The ACH Network moved 7.5 billion payments totaling nearly $20 trillion value during the second quarter, according to an announcement from Nacha, the industry group responsible for running the protocol. Year-over-year change metrics included:. Same-day payment nearly doubled, rising 94.4% to $486 billion on a volume increase of 24.4%. About...
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets

Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
Travel Platform HRS Buys German Expense Managment Firm Paypense

Corporate travel platform HRS has acquired German expense management firm Paypense, a move the company said will enhance its suite of corporate payment products. "Only two years since launch, Paypense’s open platform has already made inroads with a broad range of corporations, enabling employees to use digital payment technology to pay for all work-related purchases," HRS said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
DraftKings Sees 30% Rise in Monthly Payers

DraftKings saw double-digit increases in monthly payers and revenue in the second quarter of this year, the sports wagering platform said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release. According to the company’s second-quarter financial results, DraftKings’ revenue came to $466 million, an increase of 57% compared to the $298 million it took in during Q2 of 2021.
NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis

As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How to Avoid Becoming a Consumer’s Unwanted Subscription

Subscriptions have become a source of both promise and peril for consumers. The increase in subscription-based goods and services presents people with more choice and flexibility, and they are signing up in record numbers. One survey found that half of all consumers now subscribe to video streaming services, while 41% have a membership with a shopping service such as Amazon Prime. Audio, news and gaming subscriptions are also popular.
Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022

Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR adds Accrualify to continue diversifying its portfolio, while the digital B2B payments shift comes to Wall Street with the Plastiq SPAC deal with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Plus, consumer convenience comes to B2B payments through the addition of embedded finance, and CFOs are keeping open communication lines and tight oversight on finances this year.
CFPB Probes Goldman Sachs Credit Card Operations

Goldman Sachs said Thursday (Aug. 4) it is cooperating with an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its credit card business. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the investment banker said the CFPB probe was looking at Goldman’s “credit card account management practices, including with respect to the application of refunds, crediting of nonconforming payments, billing error resolution, advertisements, and reporting to credit bureaus.”
