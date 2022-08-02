From Wilmington to Asheville, a thick heat wave settled over most of North Carolina mid-June, leading temperatures — especially in the southeastern part of the state — to spike into triple digits. Hundred-degree days have appeared yet again this week, with much of the Triangle region under an excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the 90s for much of the state through the weekend, leaving those without air conditioning or who work outside with little to rejoice about.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO