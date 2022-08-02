Read on www.northcarolinahealthnews.org
Trusted community messengers, data key in North Carolina’s journey to vaccine equity
On Dec. 14, 2020, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Now, one and a half years later, more than 16.9 million COVID shots have been administered in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccinations dashboard.
A new clinic to meet WNC Latinos’ medical, mental and social health needs
In far western Macon County, U.S. 441 branches off and descends into downtown Franklin. Just before the interchange, a massive single-story beige and gray building sits empty on the east side of the rushing road. But on a sunny Friday morning in July, it wasn’t so. A pair of stray dogs meandered around the property’s three acres, while dozens of visitors carted in coffee, donuts, parfaits and plants.
Advocates for medical marijuana thought this was going to be the year
Chris Suttle planned his funeral five years ago. The commercial insurance consultant was diagnosed with a frontal lobe brain mass in 2017. Doctors left him with two choices: undergo a full craniotomy and biopsy the mass to see if it was aggressive or simply wait out his fate. Instead, the...
Youth mental health crisis is “the next wave of the pandemic,” Duke psychiatrist says
More than $110 billion has been awarded to North Carolina in federal aid to help battle COVID-19 as wave after wave of variants spread illness and disruption — even for President Joe Biden, who now has to isolate at the White House after testing positive for the virus. As...
988 mental health hotline goes live and North Carolina is ready, officials say
On Saturday, the universal mental health crisis hotline — 988 — went live across the nation. The idea behind the shift from the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the three-digit mental health crisis number is that it’s easy to remember — similar to the easy-to-remember 911 — and will be the same everywhere.
Has telehealth democratized care? It’s complicated.
Early in 2020, as the world shut down, health care providers scrambled to get online as patients clamored to get treatment via telehealth. In mere weeks, the ability to connect with a physician, psychologist or nurse through a computer exploded. As novel as the explosion of telehealth was, the technology...
Health Care Half Hour – The future of nursing homes
As the long term care system emerges from COVID will we see better care in these facilities? What are the cracks that the COVID pandemic revealed in the U.S.’ system of care for the most vulnerable and what steps can be taken to improve the system?. This spring, the...
How healthy are NC’s women, and are their needs ready to be met?
Since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the end of June, women’s health issues have been front and center in the news. That makes a report card on women’s health in North Carolina, which was released in May, even more timely. Even as reproductive...
Heat wave — the deadliest weather event — blankets NC
From Wilmington to Asheville, a thick heat wave settled over most of North Carolina mid-June, leading temperatures — especially in the southeastern part of the state — to spike into triple digits. Hundred-degree days have appeared yet again this week, with much of the Triangle region under an excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the 90s for much of the state through the weekend, leaving those without air conditioning or who work outside with little to rejoice about.
Tweaks in state opioid funding could mean big changes for people with addiction
North Carolina lawmakers passed their state budget compromise last week, and there was a noticeable change in the way they described funding to help people with substance use disorder. Past budgets provided funds for “substance use disorder treatment” or “recovery services,” but failed to be specific about details. Either term...
North Carolina Health News
Chapel Hill, NC
ABOUT
Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.
