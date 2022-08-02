ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Carolina Health News

Trusted community messengers, data key in North Carolina’s journey to vaccine equity

On Dec. 14, 2020, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Now, one and a half years later, more than 16.9 million COVID shots have been administered in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccinations dashboard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

A new clinic to meet WNC Latinos’ medical, mental and social health needs

In far western Macon County, U.S. 441 branches off and descends into downtown Franklin. Just before the interchange, a massive single-story beige and gray building sits empty on the east side of the rushing road. But on a sunny Friday morning in July, it wasn’t so. A pair of stray dogs meandered around the property’s three acres, while dozens of visitors carted in coffee, donuts, parfaits and plants.
MACON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Berry
North Carolina Health News

Heat wave — the deadliest weather event — blankets NC

From Wilmington to Asheville, a thick heat wave settled over most of North Carolina mid-June, leading temperatures — especially in the southeastern part of the state — to spike into triple digits. Hundred-degree days have appeared yet again this week, with much of the Triangle region under an excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the 90s for much of the state through the weekend, leaving those without air conditioning or who work outside with little to rejoice about.
ASHEVILLE, NC
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
861
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy